Adani Group sells shares worth Rs 15,446 crore to US-based GQG Partners

Adani Group said it has sold minority stakes in four of the conglomerate's listed companies to American equity investment boutique GQG Partners for Rs 15,446 crore.

In a statement, the group said shares in Adani Ports and Special Econmomic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) were sold through secondary market block deals. The investment has made GQG a key investor in the development and growth of critical Indian infrastructure, it said.

Jugeshinder Singh, Group CFO of Adani Group, said the group values GQG’s role as a strategic investor in its infrastructure and utility portfolio of sustainable energy, logistics and energy transition. This transaction marks the continued confidence of global investors in the governance, management practices, and growth of the Adani portfolio of companies, Singh said.