Adani Group soars 82 per cent in brand value, emerges as fastest-growing Indian brand of 2025: Brand Finance

New Delhi [India], June 27 : The Adani Group has recorded an 82 per cent increase in brand valuation over the past year, the highest growth among India's Top 100 brands, according to Brand Finance's list of Most Valuable Indian Brands 2025.

The value of brand Adani has risen from USD 3.55 billion in 2024 to USD 6.46 billion (INR 55,000 crore) in 2025, marking a substantial gain of USD 2.91 billiona testament to the Group's strategic clarity, resilience and commitment to sustainable growth.

Effectively, the increase in value this year is greater than the entire brand valuation reported in 2023.

This growth has helped Adani climb to Rank 13 from Rank 16 last year, highlighting its strong momentum among India's top brands.

Brand Finance, headquartered in London, is the world's leading brand valuation consultancy. Its annual rankings are based on a comprehensive methodology that includes: Brand Strength Index - measuring consumer perceptions and behavioural insights; Brand Impact - reflected in the applied royalty rate; and Forecast Revenues - estimating the brand's future financial contribution

This recognition highlights Adani's growing brand equity and its continued impact across industries and markets.

Brand Finance's MD Asia Pacific, Alex Haigh said, "Adani emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand in 2025. In our assessment, brand Adani's rise is underpinned by its strong financial performance coupled with high brand equity scores. It is a clear reflection of their investment in integrated infrastructure and the renewables sector."

