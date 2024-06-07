Adani Group stocks end higher for third straight day

Mumbai, June 7 Adani Group's stocks ended with robust gains on Friday, rising for the third consecutive day.

ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Port, Adani Power, Ambuja Cement, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, and NDTV closed with gains, while only Adani Green's shares ended flat on Friday.

Adani Enterprises’ stock went up by 1.1 per cent, Adani Ports and SEZ saw a gain of 1.9 per cent, Adani Total Gas was up by 1.08 per cent, NDTV climbed 4.85 per cent, while Adani Energy Solutions rose by 2.2 per cent on Friday.

Adani Wilmar, ACC, and Ambuja Cements recorded gains of 0.54 per cent, 1.89 per cent, and 1.98 per cent, respectively.

On Friday, the Sensex closed at 76,693, up 1,618 points or 2.16 per cent, while the Nifty was up 468 points or 2.05 per cent at 23,290.

The rise in the market is being attributed to the monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced on Friday, in which the central bank increased the GDP growth rate estimate for the current financial year to 7.2 per cent from the 7 per cent projected earlier.

At the same time, the inflation rate has been maintained at 4.5 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor