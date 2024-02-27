Adani Group’s ammunition plants open in Kanpur, locals overjoyed over jobs generation

New Delhi, Feb 27 The Adani Group’s two mega facilities launched in Kanpur for the manufacturing of ammunition and missiles are set to add new dimensions to the country’s self-reliance in the defence sector.

The facilities, spread over 500 acres of land, is set to evolve into one of the largest ammunition manufacturing plants in the country and will also give a major fillip to employment generation for the locals.

Interestingly, the launch of two defence facilities is turning the ‘barren zone’ of Kanpur city into a shining model of ‘indigenous engine of growth’.

The two manufacturing units will produce small, medium and large calibre ammunition for the armed forces, paramilitary forces and the police. The have already begun churning out small calibre ammunition, starting with 150 million rounds, estimated at 25 per cent of India’s annual requirement.

Notably, the factories are expected to generate over 4,000 jobs, leaving the local population optimistic and upbeat about the prospects of their locality’s sudden development.

Besides direct employment, the Adani ammunition and missile manufacturing units will spur multi-faceted growth of the region as a lot of job opportunities and accessory businesses will emerge and flourish in the near future.

Ramesh Pal, a local shopkeeper who is upbeat about the development, said, “The region which was barren and neglected till sometime ago has suddenly started buzzing with activity. The last few months have seen tremendous change here. A lot of buildings and structures are being built, which in turn are creating ample opportunities for the local population."

Social activist and doctor Anant Tripathi also sees the inauguration of the ammunition factories as the precursor to the region’s transformation from a barren piece of land to a growth hub.

“The area was till now barren, very few people tilled their land here. But the new plants are generating many employment opportunities. Educationally qualified locals are getting ample opportunity in terms of jobs, while others have also found new modes of self-employment. Land prices in the region have gone over the top after the setting up of the ammunition factories," Tripathi said.

Another local resident, Jitendra Chaurasia, also hailed the opening up of the factories, saying that they have sown seeds of exponential growth in the region.

“Rental business has spiked up here. From engineers to mechanic to peasants, all are staying in rented accommodations. Also, hotels have sprung up in the region, which was an exception here. Eateries and other outlets have also seen marked growth post setting up of the factories,” said Chaurasia.

Vikas Singh, a resident of Ramaipur, said the ammunition factories have created job opportunities, even for the unskilled labour.

Many people from the adjoining villages are heading to this area and getting engaged either as gatekeepers, security guards or opening roadside stalls to earn their livelihood.

Notably, the manufacturing facilities have kicked off operations with an initial investment of Rs 1,500 crore and are set to see expansion up to Rs 3,000 crore in the next five years. This means that the next few years will see generation of many more direct and indirect jobs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor