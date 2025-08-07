Adani Power receives LoI to develop and operate 2,400 MW greenfield thermal power plant in Bihar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 7 : Adani Power has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Bihar State Power Generation Company (BSPGCL) to supply 2,274 MW power to North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL) from a 2,400 MW thermal power project

As per the company statement on Thursday, the thermal power project will be developed at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur District of Bihar.

Adani Power was the lowest bidder in a tightly contested tender process, with the final supply price of Rs 6.075 per KWh.

As part of the contract, the Company will supply power from a greenfield 3x800 MW Ultra-supercritical power plant, to be set up under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model.

The company also stated that the first unit will be commissioned within 48 months of the appointed date, and the last one within 60 months of the appointed date.

"We are pleased to have won the bid to develop and operate a 2,400 MW thermal power project in Bihar. We will set up a new greenfield plant with an investment of approx. USD 3 billion, which is expected to further aid industrialization in the state. Our plant will be an advanced, low-emission Ultra-supercritical one, and will supply dependable, competitively priced, and high-quality power to the state," stated S.B. Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Power.

The plant will receive fuel from the allocated coal linkage under the SHAKTI Policy of Government of India. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of approx. 10,000 - 12,000 during the construction phase and approx. 3,000 once in operation.

The company also added that it expects to receive the LoA (Letter of Award) in due course and subsequently, the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) will be executed with the State Utilities.

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. The Company has an installed thermal power capacity of 18,110 MW spread across twelve power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor