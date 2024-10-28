Adani Power's consolidated power sale volume in first half of FY25 up by over 29%

New Delhi [India], 28 October : Adani Power's consolidated power sale volume was at 46 billion units in the first half of 2024-25, up by 29.2 per cent from 35.6 billion units in the year-ago period.

The Adani Group company in its earnings results on Tuesday attributed the rise in the sales volume to improved power demand and higher operating capacity.

Consolidated continuing total revenues were higher by 20 per cent at Rs 28,517 crore in the first half of 2024-25 versus Rs 23,767 same period of last year, due to greater sales volumes.

Consolidated continuing EBITDA for for first half 2024-25 was higher by 38.3 per cent at Rs 11,692 crore versus Rs 8,457 crore same period last year; due to greater volumes as well as lower fuel and operating costs.

Consolidated continuing Profit Before Tax for the first half of 2024-25 was higher by 69 per cent at Rs 8,020 crore versus Rs 4,746 crore same period of last year, due to improved EBITDA and lower finance costs.

Consolidated continuing Profit Before Tax for the July-September 2024-25 was higher by 44.8 per cent at Rs 3,537 crore versus Rs 2,443 crore same quarter last year; due to improved EBITDA and lower finance costs.

SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited, said, "Adani Power has embarked on the next phase of its growth journey, swiftly achieving capacity expansion milestones and securing power supply agreements to ensure long-term revenue stability. The company consistently delivers robust operating and financial performance by leveraging its inherent strengths and competitive advantages."

"Its diverse capabilities and financial resilience provide a solid foundation for growth, enabling it to realize its vision of supporting India's economic development with reliable, sustainable, and affordable power supplies. Additionally, we are committed to rapidly turning around our recently acquired stressed power plants by utilizing our core competencies and strengths," Khyalia added.

Adani Power (APL), a part of the Adani portfolio, is the largest private thermal power producer in India.

The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 17,510 MW spread across eleven power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

