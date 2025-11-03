Adani’s Ambuja Cements Q2 net profit soars 364 pc, revenue rises 21 pc

Ahmedabad, Nov 3 Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, on Monday reported strong results for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26), with consolidated net profit (PAT) soaring 364 pc year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,302.3 crore, compared to Rs 496.5 crore in the year-ago period (Q2 FY25).

The company’s standalone PAT also surged nearly three times to Rs 1,387.55 crore, compared to Rs 500.66 crore in the same quarter last fiscal -- a jump of 177 per cent YoY.

During the quarter, the company’s total revenue reached Rs 9,174 crore -- marking its highest-ever second-quarter performance and a 21 per cent increase year-on-year.

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said that “this quarter has been noteworthy for the cement industry.”

“Despite the headwinds from prolonged monsoons, the sector will benefit from the tailwinds of several favourable developments including GST 2.0 reforms, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), and the withdrawal of coal cess,” he added.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,761 crore, up 58 per cent from last financial year, with EBITDA per tonne rose to Rs 1,060, an improvement of 32 per cent YoY.

The company’s operating margin expanded to 19.2 per cent, higher by 4.5 percentage points.

Ambuja Cements also remained debt-free, with a net worth of Rs 69,493 crore, up Rs 3,057 crore during the quarter. Its earnings per share (EPS) jumped 267 per cent to Rs 7.2.

On the operational front, the company announced several capacity expansion plans. Its FY28 capacity target has been raised from 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 155 MTPA, with the additional 15 MTPA expected to come through low-cost debottlenecking at around $48 per tonne.

The company has also started trial runs for a new 4 MTPA kiln line at Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh, while the 2 MTPA Krishnapatnam grinding unit has been commissioned. Three more locations adding 7 MTPA of capacity are expected to become operational in the next quarter.

“Our outlook for the balance period of FY26 remains positive. We remain optimistic about delivering double digit revenue growth and four digits PMT EBITDA,” the company said.

