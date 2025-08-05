Adani’s Project Utthan to provide foundational learning to 1.5 lakh children across Mumbai Schools

Mumbai, Aug 5 In a significant step toward improving foundational education, the Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity have signed a Letter of Agreement with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Project ‘Utthan’.

The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative is designed to enhance Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) skills for 1.5 lakh students from 947 municipal schools across the city, marking a major commitment to strengthening the quality of early education in Mumbai.

Since 2021, Project Utthan has been successfully run under a public-private partnership between BMC, Adani Foundation, and Adani Electricity, and is focussed on education.

It has made significant strides in transforming foundational learning across 83 BMC schools in Malad, Dahisar, Borivali, Chembur, and Kurla, directly benefiting over 25,000 students.

The initiative has already shown measurable improvements in learning outcomes, student engagement, and the creation of more joyful, inclusive classrooms.

The initiative is also aligned with the central government’s NIPUN Bharat Mission and reflects the core principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Beyond academic metrics, Project Utthan aims to fundamentally transform Mumbai’s public education system by building strong foundational learning environments.

The initiative is strategically aligned to improve the city’s performance in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2027-28, with a focus on ensuring that no child is left behind in acquiring essential literacy and numeracy skills.

Building on that success, the project is now being expanded from academic years 2025-26 to 2027-28 to cover Grades 1 to 4 across 947 municipal schools, reaching more than 1.5 lakh students. This makes it one of the largest initiatives of its kind in India.

The focus will be on strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) -- a critical element in a child's educational journey.

To support this, 316 trained female “Utthan Sahayaks” will be appointed across schools. These Sahayaks will work closely with teachers to support students who are irregular, disengaged, or struggling academically.

The initiative will also include student-centered learning methods and learning practice materials for Grade 10 students to improve academic performance.

Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation are bearing full financial responsibility for the implementation of this project, while BMC’s Education Department will provide the necessary logistical and infrastructural support.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor