ADB approves USD 109.97 Million loan to Gujarat for skill development programmes

New Delhi [India], June 13 : The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday approved a loan of USD 109.97 million in order to support the Government of Gujarat's vision of becoming a global industrial hub through a stronger, more future-ready workforce.

The loan will be utilised for the Gujarat Skills Development Program. The program is led by the state's Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department in collaboration with Kaushalya: The Skill University (KSU), with an aim to equip the state's workforce with industry-aligned, advanced skills that boost job readiness in high-growth sectors.

This program will be focusing on seven high-priority industries such as logistics, automotive, manufacturing, information technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and agri-tech.

Additionally, the Gujarat Skills Development Program is aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and Gujarat's Skills Development Plan (2025-2030).

"Realising Gujarat's aspiration to emerge as a globally competitive and innovative industrial hub hinges on cultivating a workforce proficient in advanced and emerging technologies," said ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist Uzma Hoque.

"This program is a transformative effort to modernise the TVET ecosystem by integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence, aligning training with evolving industry needs, and fostering inclusive, employment-focused, future-ready talent," Uzma added.

This program will support increased participation of women and socioeconomically disadvantaged groups in engineering and frontier technology trades.

By 2030, it aims to graduate at least 60,000 students with advanced skills, increase female enrollment in engineering disciplines, and provide 175,000 disadvantaged individuals with training that enhances their employment prospects.

