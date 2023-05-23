Adding skills to education – The innovative training system at DICE Academy

New Delhi (India), May 23: Emerging digital revolutions must be tapped by the youth to progress and benefit from them. They will need unparalleled access to state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies, and a vibrant learning environment. As Digital footprint reaffirms its course across the globe, there needs to be a commitment to shaping the future workforce by equipping students with relevant skills and expertise. Aspirants will now access world-class education and cutting-edge training, transforming their lives and paving the way for a successful and fulfilling career.

New technologies have been made into easy learning programs with time-scheduled modules for candidates. With a team of highly qualified instructors and industry experts, DICE Academy will continue to deliver exceptional training programs that empower students to reach their full potential.

Dice Academy is a renowned institution for training in graphics and multimedia courses in Delhi. Since 2013 it has been imparting comprehensive training and skill enhancement programs in UI/UX, AI, AR/VR, Web Design, VFX, Graphic Design, and Full Stack courses. With a focus on bridging the gap between traditional education and the digital revolution, DICE Academy provides students with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in today’s rapidly evolving industries.

With a mission to revolutionize traditional education, DICE Academy aims to empower students with cutting-edge skills in the digital age. The academy has been providing comprehensive training and skill enhancement programs, and to avail similar facilities to the youth of another state, they will shortly open a new branch in Bihar. The mentors and experts in the field have a lot to offer the youth who want to re-skill or up-skill their knowledge in the digital media industry and make a difference in their career choices. In the future, with the digital revolution peaking, more youth will subscribe to the best Full stack institute in Delhi.

Founded by Dipu Pandey, a visionary entrepreneur who happens to be the chief mentor of Dice Academy, he has passionately driven excellence for over a decade. His leadership has guided to bring forth the best in mentors and experts. Though a science student, his creative traits superseded him, and he was driven into the field of digital learning. This life-changing moment set the course for his future, and he made a career out of it and got the opportunity to work with some of the biggest tech giants.

The academy has become synonymous with excellence in UI/UX, VFX, Graphic Design, and Full Stack courses. The academy offers both online and offline coaching, bringing world-class experts to guide and mentor students toward success. Candidates will have an opportunity to take up the best graphic design course in Delhi.

The digital revolution has transformed the global landscape, altering the way the world functions, offering new and exciting opportunities. Understanding the importance of staying ahead in career growth and building a bright future, Dice Academy the best VFX institute in Delhi has witnessed overwhelming success, with over 10000 pass-outs and 1500 students currently enrolled in its multimedia courses.

Expert trainers of DICE work on imparting and making the students understand that traditional education alone is no longer sufficient. They amplify conventional education with digital learning and skill training, aiming to equip students with the necessary tools to navigate the ever-evolving industry.

By embracing the power of collaboration and fostering an environment of innovation, DICE Academy encourages the new generation to seize the opportunities presented by the digital age. Through its expertly curated curriculum, the academy ensures that students gain practical knowledge and hands-on experience that directly aligns with the demands of the industry. People can easily reach to the academy by there toll free help line number 1800120661100 or through 9508222111.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor