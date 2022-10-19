AdirizeDAO and Binance BUSD are two StableCoins to add to your portfolio

The role stablecoins play in regulating price stability is crucial in the crypto market. Since these assets are pegged to centralized currencies, they are often expected to remain unchanged by external factors. They have played their part on numerous occasions as assets that users can rely on as viable alternatives to highly volatile assets in the crypto market. Recent events, however, have shown that some stablecoins can suffer from a price crash.

The Terra USD event shocked most investors when it collapsed in days, losing about 95 per cent of its initial value. The stablecoin was pegged to a dollar upon release, but its price today is USD 0.038. This shows that stablecoins might not be as reliable as we think, except in cases where they are pegged to a more reserved asset that is less likely to depreciate. And this is the case with . AdirizeDAO is a stablecoin that intends to make stablecoins less dependent on centralized currencies like the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD), on the other hand, is the Binance ecosystem's stablecoin. Although pegged to the US dollar, it is one stablecoin that has maintained its stability since its debut. With the stability they provide, AdirizeDAO(ADI) and Binance USD are two cryptocurrencies to add in your portfolio. Let's find out more about them.

Sailing Through Choppy Waters - Binance USD (BUSD)

is one of the top ten blockchain networks in the crypto market. It is a cryptocurrency with millions of users and applications. The USD stablecoin was initiated to maintain price volatility in the crypto market. Binance USD is a 1:1 US dollar-backed stablecoin. It is the stablecoin of the binance ecosystem. The coin allows for asset transfer as well as other functionalities like trading on exchanges and buying goods and services from businesses that accept it as a form of payment.

Also known as BUSD, the stablecoin stands as a rival to similar coins in the asset class like USDC and USDT. And it has been able to hold its ground despite the inflation and market downturn. BUSD is currently worth $1, and its price hasn't deviated other than during the March 2020 flash crash. BUSD reached a peak of 1.11 dollars in 2020, surpassing the pegged 1:1 standard value. Its all-time low is 0.88 dollars, and it was able to bounce back within 24hrs of this occurring.

AdirizeDAO(ADI)

AdirizeDAO(ADI) is a new cryptocurrency and a stablecoin to take price stability a step further from what most coins in the asset class offer. It is the first stablecoin that would be pegged to real-time assets and not the US dollar. The network aims to achieve this by operating as a store of value rather than an asset tied to another currency. The coin is also best suited for daily transactions and has easily accessable usability. It is a decentralized network that also enables peer-to-peer transactions and interactions. Being a DAO, the adirize network allows users to make informed decisions as a decentralized community.

Adirize intends to be a less volatile alternative to other stablecoins and cryptocurrencies. Users can store their money for as long as they want without fearing depreciation. Additionally, in the case of a severe bear market rally, users can choose to store their cryptocurrency without the fear of a price crash.

AdirizeDAO is a stablecoin most suited for every market condition, and one every investor should have in their portfolio. The ADI token is currently on presale, and there is no better time to buy it since it arrives at a lower market price. To join the network presale. .

