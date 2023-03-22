Admission commences in ALLEN Digital's Live Courses

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], March 22 (/NewsVoir): Admission announcement of ALLEN Career Institute Pvt. Ltd. was done with poster release. ALLEN core team members along with ALLEN Directors Dr. Govind Maheshwari, Rajesh Maheshwari, Naveen Maheshwari and Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari were present at ALLEN Sankalp Campus, Kota.

Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, ALLEN Career Institute Pvt. Ltd. said that ALLEN's offline classes for medical and engineering entrance exams are the best in the country. We want to give this experience to every student. Now ALLEN is aiming to reach the homes of those students who are either unable to reach us due to some reason or cannot come to ALLEN centres to study. To fulfil their dreams, ALLEN is offering the best education sitting at home.

ALLEN Digital Head Anand Maheshwari said that courses have been announced for classes 6 to 12 and 12th pass in ALLEN Digital. The live batches of Pre-Nurture (Class 6 to 10) will start from 5th and 6th April, JEE-Mains and Advanced from 4th, 5th and 6th April to 20th April, batches for NEET-UG from 3rd April, 5th April, 6th April and 7th April. Along with this, live and recorded batches are also being offered.

Students from class 6 to 10 can strengthen their preparation on the lines of offline classes by joining ALLEN Digital. If the students of these classes join the courses of ALLEN Digital, then they will not face any difficulty in joining ALLEN offline in big classes and also will be able to maintain their pace of success.

A large number of students reposed faith in ALLEN Digital which was started last year. In the very first year itself, 184 students of ALLEN DIGITAL scored more than 99 percentile in JEE-Main January 2023 results. Among them, Mayank Soni, a student of ALLEN Digital Online Test Series, scored 100 percentile. Students from classes 6 to 10 have secured the top rank in National Science Olympiad (NSO), International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), International English Olympiad (IEO) and Unified International English Olympiad (UIEO).

ASAT for ALLEN offline on 26 March and 2 April

Along with this, admissions have also started in ALLEN offline courses. ASAT exam for admission to offline courses will be held on March 26 and April 2 and 9. Through this exam, up to 90 per cent scholarship can be availed.

For Online Courses - Website - www.digital.allen.ac.in, Helpline - +91-95137-36499, E- Mail - wecare@allendigital.in

For Offline Courses - Website - www.allen.ac.in, Helpline - .+91-744-3556677, E- Mail - info@allen.ac.in

