Admission Notification: GIBS Business School Bangalore Opens Applications for 2025 BBA & PGDM Programs

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 16: GIBS Business School of Bangalore, an esteemed academic institution known for its rigorous academic standards and innovative teaching methodologies, is pleased to open applications for its BBA and PGDM programs for the coming academic year 2025. With an established history of cultivating industry leaders, GIBS stands as an epicenter of management education devoted to producing future industry frontrunners.

GIBS' location in Bangalore's vibrant Silicon Valley of India allows it to offer programs designed to equip its students both theoretical knowledge and practical abilities. Furthermore, their strategic location fosters strong industry ties which offer students numerous internships or professional growth opportunities with leading global firms.

Eligibility Criteria for PGDM and BBA Programs

Prospective students applying to GIBS' two-year full-time PGDM program must meet AICTE regulations, with a minimum score of 50% from an AICTE/UGC/AIU recognized university and at least 50% on one of the following exams CAT/XAT/CATA CMAT GMAT MATMA ATMA CET or state CET tests. Non-resident Indian (NRI/company sponsored) candidates are also eligible; admission depends on academic records as well as group discussions and interviews. Similarly, the BBA program at GIBS, affiliated with Bangalore University, welcomes students who have passed the HSC (10+2 level) or are in their final year of PUC/12th/+2 exams, with NRI candidates undergoing evaluation based on prior academic results and performance in group discussions and personal interviews.

PGDM and BBA Eligibility Weightage of Different Parameters

Admission criteria for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) admissions include both academic performance from 10th grade through graduate levels as well as performance on the Common Admission Test (20%). The Common Admission Test accounts for 20 percent of this weighted measure. Statement of Purpose, Group Discussions and Personal Interviews each carry 40% weight for admission consideration; furthermore, participation in sports, extracurricular activities, academic diversity, gender diversity and work experience all add an additional 10% to this weighted average. At the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) program, Class X and Class XII marks are used as indicators of eligibility. Admissions tests as well as the cumulative weight of Statement of Purpose, Group Discussions and Personal Interviews also play an integral part in admission decisions. Furthermore, contributions made through sports, extracurricular activities, academic diversity, gender diversity are valued in the admission process.

Program Approvals

GIBS' PGDM program is approved by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), guaranteeing compliance with the highest educational standards. For its BBA program, Bangalore University bestowed approval - one of South India's premier institutions known for focusing on academic excellence and holistic education.

Programmes Fees, Application Fees & Mode of Application

Important Dates

National and Regional Rankings

GIBS has consistently been recognized for its excellence in business education, with recent accolades including:

* 35th Ranked Best B-School Placements in India (Times B-School) - 2024

* 18th Ranked Best B-School in South India (Times B-School) - 2024

* 10th Ranked Best Business School in Bangalore (Business Today) - 2023

* 28th Ranked Emerging B-Schools in India (The Week) - 2023

* 32nd Ranked Elite Business Schools in South India (Fortune India) - 2023

* A++ Business Education Ranking in India (Business India) - 2024

* 19th Ranked Top B-School of Eminence in India by CSR (Competition Success Review) - 2023

* AAA For Providing High-Value Education in India (Careers360) - 2023

GIBS Highlights

- Promoted & Driven by IIM Alumni

- Exclusive Business School

- Non-IIM Member Institution

- 50% Practical Exposure, 20% Field Work, & 30% Theory

- Dual Specialization Program

- 300 Hours - Post Graduate Program in Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship (PGPIRE)

- 400 Hours - Certification in Personal Mastery Program (CPMP) by GIBS Finishing School

- Business Mastery & Campus Biz Program

- 36+ Online IRE Talks Yearly by Industry Experts & International Faculty

- 50+ Founders, CEOs & CFOs at GIBS for Offline Sessions Annually

- Interactions with 50+ HR Professionals through HR Talks

- Outbound Training Programs & Industrial Visits

- Global Exposure & International Faculty on Campus

- Value-Added Programs (VAPs)

- Corporate Projects

- 60+ Events Annually by GIBS Clubs & Societies

- Mentoring by Professors & Corporate Leaders

- Startup Assistance

- Gym Facility, Dance & Yoga Studio

- Sports Facilities (Indoor & Outdoor)

- Practice Schools of Excellence

*GIBS Artificial Intelligence (AI) School

*GIBS School of Youth Leadership (SoYL)

*GIBS Interdisciplinary Research School

*GIBS School of Happiness & Mindfulness (SoHM)

Application Process

Now is the time to apply! GIBS Business School welcomes ambitious students from around the globe to take advantage of an outstanding educational journey that promises not only to inform but to transform. For more information and how to submit an application at GIBS Business School:

* Click on "GIBS Business School website": Visit the GIBS website and click on the "Apply Online" link.

* Register Yourself: Start by registering yourself on the GIBS admission portal.

* Verify Email: After registration, verify your email to proceed.

* Fill Application Form Online: Complete the online application form with all the required details.

* Pay Application Fee: Make the necessary application fee payment through the available payment options.

* Application Fee: Rs850/ - (PGDM) & Rs600/- (BBA)

* Submit Application: Once the form is filled and the fee is paid, submit your application.

GIBS Business School Selection Process

- Application Submission: Begin by submitting your application through the GIBS portal.

- Statement of Purpose (SOP): If your application is shortlisted, you will receive a link to submit your SOP, which must be completed within 48 hours.

- Online Personal Interview (OPI): Upon shortlisting of your SOP, you will be scheduled for an Online Personal Interview (OPI). The schedule and Zoom link for the OPI will be provided via email and WhatsApp.

- Interview Scoring: Interviews will be recorded for evaluation purposes, and scoring will be conducted by the interviewer and evaluator.

- Final Decision: The GIBS Selection Committee will make the final decision based on the interview evaluations.

- Result Announcement: The results will be communicated via email.

- Admission Process: If selected, you must complete the admission process and pay the required fees within the given deadline. Failure to do so may result in your seat being allocated to another candidate.

Placement & Internship Opportunities

At GIBS Business School, we ensure every student's career success by offering 100% placements and internships with impressive statistics backed up by 220 recruiters for placements and 90 for internships in 2024 - guaranteeing our students are placed with top companies. Average starting salaries range between Rs 7.4 LPA and the maximum potential earning potential of Rs16.15 LPA; top 20% students earn on average an average of 8.6 LPA annually. Leading organizations such as HDFC Bank, Mercedes Benz, Wipro, Bajaj Finance Accenture and TCS make up our recruiter network, offering diverse opportunities. At GIBS we are focused on more than simply placing students; rather, our aim is to nurture long-term career development to equip each student with skills necessary for a prosperous professional future.

Address & Contact Number

* Campus Address: #44/4/5/8 Mylasandra Road, Off Begur Koppa Road, Bengaluru - 560068, INDIA

* Email Address: admissions@gibs.edu.in / info@gibs.edu.in

* Phone Number: +91 8050300060 / +91 8050300070

At GIBS, we believe strongly in experiencing is believing. Before making your higher education choices in Bangalore, please visit and experience what sets GIBS apart firsthand. Transparency lies at the core of our education system - explore our campus, meet with departments dedicated to your pursuit of goals both personal and professional alike!

Welcome to the GIBS Family! Your journey to excellence starts here.

