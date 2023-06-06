Admissions Now Open for Manipal's USA Medical Pathway September 2023 Intake

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], June 6: Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUA) offers a medical program where students start their medical education journey at MAHE, Manipal (India), continue pre-clinical sciences in its Antigua campus (Antigua & Barbuda), and then undergo clinical rotations in affiliated teaching hospitals in the US/UK/Canada. On successful completion of licensing exams, students graduate with a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree awarded by the American University of Antigua.

Manipal's AUA graduates are eligible to apply for residency placement in the US & ultimately realize their dream of being a practicing doctor in the US (or UK/Canada). At present, AUA graduates are enrolled in over 700 residency programs across the US.The Pre-Med to MD program is a 6.5 years program designed for high school graduates and non-traditional students who are all set to pursue an international career in medicine.

Medical aspirants who possess a Bachelor's degree in Science (BSc) from an accredited university and meet the prerequisite course requirements are eligible to apply for direct enrolment into AUA's prestigious 4.5-year MD program. AUA's Doctor of Medicine (MD) program for Bachelor degree holders consists of 2.5 years of Pre-Clinical Sciences at AUA in Antigua, followed by 2 years of Clinical Rotations at affiliated hospitals in the USA (or UK/Canada/India).

Manipal's AUA is now accepting applications for the Fall September 2023 batch of the Pre-med to MD program at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, Karnataka, India.

Interested aspirants who have completed the 12th standard and have qualified NEET exams can apply for this program with their score or predicted NEET score.

American University of Antigua (AUA), part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, founded in 2004, focuses on addressing the growing shortage of doctors in the United States. Backed by the 70-year Manipal legacy in medical education & healthcare, AUA has developed into a hub for international education, spread over a modern 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus. Located in Antigua and Barbuda, AUA is an international medical school with a US-modelled curriculum that emphasizes hands-on training and personalised learning with small batch sizes.

With clinical rotations at affiliated teaching hospitals across the United States, UK & Canada and a vast network of accomplished alumni practicing currently in more than 700+ residency programs worldwide, AUA provides a dynamic and nurturing environment for students to develop their medical expertise.

Manipal's AUA is one of the few Caribbean med schools which is recognised by the Medical Board of California (MBC), approved by the New York and Florida Education, the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM- HP). The student, upon successfully passing the licensure exams, can aim for residency and become a practising doctor in any of the 50 states in the USA, UK or Canada.

For more information, please visit www.auamed.org.

