Admissions open for courses at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR for 2022-23

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, India's youngest 'Institution of Eminence', has opened admissions for the academic year 2022-23.

The University is inviting applications for admission for all programs across its four schools and the Academy of Continuing Education offering undergraduate research programs in Engineering, Natural Sciences, Management-Entrepreneurship and Humanities and Social Sciences. In the upcoming academic year, the university is introducing three new specializations in B.Sc. (Research) Chemistry degree along with a new unified Bachelors in Technology program.

"Our mission at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is to enrich lives and careers for the 21st century by meeting the educational needs of learners of all ages. This includes providing our students access to research facilities, unrivalled resources across courses, personal and welfare support, academic guidance and a sense of community throughout their time with us," noted Col. Gopal Karunakaran, Executive Director of Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.

ADMISSIONS

Keeping in view the safety of students given the pandemic, admission to the undergraduate programs will be conducted via a remotely proctored admission test (SNUSAT & APT) using an AI mechanism that is secure and ensures anti-cheating surveillance. The students also have the option of giving the tests at Pearson Vue Centers across India.

The students can apply to Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR in a variety of ways:

-Apply with SAT (College Board) Scores-Apply with ACT Scores-Apply with SNUSAT and APT Scores-Apply with JEE Mains (2021 & 2022)

Scores for Students with a score of 80 percentile and above in their JEE Mains 2021 and 2022 are eligible for a direct offer of admission by the School of Engineering. For the School of Natural Sciences, the shortlisted students will be called for an online interview.

Provisional admissions will be awarded to eligible candidates based on their existing school grades, along with their performance in the entrance exams. The candidates will have to meet the eligibility criteria of respective programs once the Class 12 results are out.

Interested applicants can submit their filled-in common application form, available at , latest by 31 March 2022 for Round 1 of Admissions. For more information related to admissions, visit

FINANCIAL AID FOR STUDENTS

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, believes finance should not be a hurdle in the educational journey of exceptional students. The University seeks the best students from across the globe and is committed to empowering them and nurturing their talents. The University's Financial Aid scheme, which has been introduced this year, can be availed by all students during the application process. It provides need-based aid that enables to bring the best students to the campus, regardless of their ability to pay.

Established in 2011, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, is spread across sprawling 286 acres and is home to over 3,100 students and 260 Faculty members. It was awarded the 'Institution of Eminence' status from a total of 114 applications from both public and private universities. Shiv Nadar University was also awarded the Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.

Undergraduates, Postgraduates, and students enrolled in Doctorate Programs have access to more than Rs. 229 Crores in funding to pursue research in the sciences, social sciences, arts, or humanities.

"Shiv Nadar University has always encouraged innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. For the upcoming academic year, we seek to provide an ever-expanding number of opportunities to our students by collaborating with our many partner universities overseas. Our students receive a world-class education in a research-centered, collaborative environment and have previously had the opportunity to work with Fortune 500 companies," added Anil Kumar Nair, Director of Admissions & Outreach, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR.

MULTIPLE BENEFITS FOR STUDENTS

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, has entered India's very own 'Ivy League' equivalent of top institutions and is ready to emerge as a global thought leader. The university has an impressive 1:10 Student-Faculty ratio - an important indicator of the learning environment. The University has some of the most globally distinguished faculty members with rich working experience. The international faculty also offers benefits in terms of research, teaching diversity and collaboration with overseas partners.

The University encourages its students to explore their passion outside academics to enable them to collaborate, network, and be a part of a community, bound together by shared interests. To this effect, the University has created clubs and societies intended to be gateways for creative collaboration. Some of the popular clubs include Collaborative Design for Sustainability, MUNSOC, Artificial Intelligence Club facilitate students to shape their interests and become the driving force for meaning and value creation.

Sports and physical well-being are considered as an integral part of learning and growth for students at the University. This vision is reflected through the world-class sporting infrastructure and choice of sporting activities available to students at the campus. These include a 1,20,000-sq. feet grand Indoor Sports Complex and 5,71,410 Square feet of outdoor international standard playing fields and multiple choices in sports and games including Squash, Swimming, Equestrian training. Students are nurtured by a team of sports scientists and highly qualified coaches who have helped develop a strong sporting culture and hone develop competitive skills among students.

SCHOLARSHIPS:

The University offers generous scholarships to deserving students across various categories that cover waiver in Admissions fee, Tuition fee, Hostel, Mess and Laundry charges. These include:

-Gifted Student Scholarship.-Rural Student Scholarship.-Sports Scholarship.

