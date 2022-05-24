Admissions start for Allen Commerce, batch from last week of June

With the legacy of excellent classroom coaching for engineering and medical exam preparation, Kota Coaching has now entered commerce coaching to help the students ace their Class 11th and 12th and professional exams-CA and CS. Admission for the session 2022-23 started and classes will commence from the last week of June and 1st week of July at Allen Kota and Mumbai center. Taking ALLEN Career Institute's Vision 2030 of teaching 2.5 crores students forward, is a strong step towards nurturing this vision.

Anand Maheshwari (Whole Time Executive, ALLEN Career Institute) and CA Viraj Panchamia (HOD Commerce) said India is the fastest-growing economy. There is a vast market for industries and consumers. Keeping in mind the growth of Indian companies and career prospects in commerce, many students have started choosing the commerce stream, so ALLEN has decided to spread its wings in the commerce stream. ALLEN will start its classes in Kota and Mumbai in the first phase.

Maheshwari added that the ALLEN Commerce Division would prepare the students for classes 11th, 12th and professional courses CA, and CS. Students opt for the stream in class 11th, so the batches for commerce will begin after the class 10th examination. The classes will probably commence in the last week of June or the first week of July. Apart from Kota and Mumbai, the commerce classes will later begin in various centers of ALLEN. Currently offline lectures are planned and recorded lecture backups can be made available to the students (under pandemic circumstances)

Viraj Panchamia stated that when it comes to career prospects in commerce, there are many opportunities and positions where commerce students are in demand, such as Accounts, Finance, Tax, Audit, Legal, Compliance, etc. Around one lakh students appear in CA and CS exams every year. ALLEN Commerce Division brings the expertise of ALLEN's classroom coaching, where student self-paced learning will follow the guided academic structure developed by ALLEN experts. The Commerce Division aims to create a positive learning environment where each student gets the proper guidance and mentoring to recognize their potential and achieve their career goals--this will enable the students to prepare themselves to perform even better.

ALLEN is India's premier coaching institute for the preparation of JEE (Advanced), JEE (Main), Pre-Medical (NEET-UG), CA, CS, Class VI to X, KVPY, NTSE, National and International Olympiads. At ALLEN, the focus is on building a strong foundation of knowledge and concepts in students for their success. ALLEN's core values of Determination, Honesty, Authenticity, Integrity, Devotion, Humanism, Holistic Learning, Social Ethics, and concern for society & environment are all closely interwoven into the fabric of its academic programs. With over 34 Years of Success Legacy. ALLEN's Unmatched Education System with Indian Values & pool of talented students joining ALLEN makes the institute a National Level Competition provider. Since its inception, ALLEN has coached over 2 Million students from across the country. Highly professional and experienced team of 11000+ members, including IITian, Doctor, CA and CS professionals as Faculties who are dedicated and committed to student's complete success and provide a nurturing environment to the students for their social, cultural, academic and all-round development. To reach every child, Allen has spread its wings in India and abroad. With our corporate office in Kota, we are located at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali, Chennai, Dehradun, Durgapur, Guwahati, Hisar, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nagpur, Nanded, Puducherry, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rawatbhata, Sikar, Srinagar, Surat, Tirupati, Ujjain, Vadodara. While in Overseas, we are located in Bahrain, Kuwait, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & UAE. Website:

