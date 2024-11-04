Adonmo is the 'Digital Out-Of-Home Partner' of 'Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has proudly announced Adonmo as the official 'Digital Out-Of-Home Partner' for the 2025 edition of its prestigious awards ceremony. The ceremony aspires to harmonize both technical and mainstream accolades, ensuring that recognition is solely based on contributions to cinema. From illustrious megastars to emerging filmmakers, every individual will be honoured under one unified emblem.

Scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Mumbai, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will be a grand celebration of cinematic excellence. The ceremony will bring together esteemed celebrities, media professionals, dignitaries, and industry leaders to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema over the past year. DPIFF 2025 aims to be a significant gathering for the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry, and the International Film Fraternity, all unified under one illustrious emblem.

Adonmo, India's Largest Digital Screen Network, stands at the forefront of innovative DOOH advertising solutions, delivering targeted and engaging content to audiences on the move. Adonmo is a high-impact advertising medium with unparalleled visibility across urban landscapes nationwide. This partnership further solidifies Adonmo's position as a trusted and respected leader in the Advertising-Technology sector.

Sravanth Gajula, Co-founder of Adonmo, shared his thoughts reflecting on this association, "This partnership marks a pivotal step in transforming how brands engage with audiences in cultural spaces. At Adonmo, we are dedicated to advancing DOOH advertising by harnessing cutting-edge technology to deliver dynamic, real-time content that resonates with event-goers. Our mission is to amplify brand visibility through flexible, impactful formats that transcend traditional advertising, creating memorable experiences that align with the prestige of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. By fostering a platform that merges creativity with reach, we are driving growth in India's AdTech landscape and setting new standards for DOOH advertising within the cultural sector. Through this collaboration, we aim to shape an innovative ecosystem that brings value not only to brands and audiences but to the advertising community as a whole. Together with DPIFF, we are building a future where brands can communicate in meaningful, inspiring ways, enhancing the experience for all and paving the way for impactful storytelling in the digital era."

This collaboration signifies Adonmo's state-of-the-art DOOH solutions that will play a pivotal role in showcasing the vibrancy and creativity of the Indian film industry on the digital canvas. The annual award ceremony will witness the gathering of celebrities, government delegates, media personnel, and heavyweights from the film industry.

Adonmo operates 50,000 screens across 24 cities, providing advertisers with a mix of digital and static screens. These screens are installed in residential and commercial buildings, offering brands a unique platform to reach urban consumers. Adonmo works with an impressive range of brands, from industry giants like Amazon and Reliance to local schools and salons, showcasing its wide appeal.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF and Consultative Committee Member of FCI into Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD, Government of India, shared insights on this strategic partnership, stating, "Together, we aim to leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative advertising solutions to enhance consumer engagement and drive growth in the dynamic landscape of digital out-of-home media. This partnership represents a significant step forward in transforming how brands connect with audiences, ensuring that our messaging is not only impactful but also relevant in today's fast-paced environment. By combining DPIFF's strategic vision with Adonmo's expertise in digital advertising, we are poised to create a robust platform that fosters creativity, maximizes reach, and ultimately contributes to the overall development of the advertising ecosystem in India."

The grand gala of the 2024 edition was full of memorable moments as the occasion was attended by luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nayanthara and Vidhu Vinod Chopra amongst many others. It was a glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Tourism as the theme. With musical performances by the legendary Sukhwinder Singh, Ustad Javed Ali and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 will exalt the theme 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema'. This homage venerates the profound and immutable impact of Indian films on the global arena, intertwining their illustrious history with their vibrant contemporary presence. It commemorates the universal acclaim achieved by Indian cinema while recognizing its monumental contributions to the cultural and artistic elevation of international filmmaking. From legendary megastars to pioneering filmmakers, every individual will be celebrated with profound reverence under this emblem of unity and cinematic grandeur.

Adonmo is a pioneering force in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising sector, with urban landscapes being redefined into dynamic, immersive brand experiences. By combining advanced technology with strategic placement, brands are enabled to connect with audiences with unparalleled precision and impact. An extensive network of high-definition digital screens is used to reach people where they live, work, and play, ensuring that each message resonates at the right moment and place. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, the boundaries of advertising are being expanded by Adonmo, bridging the physical and digital realms to deliver powerful, memorable interactions that drive the future of urban engagement.

For more information, visit: https://www.adonmo.com

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded to carry forward the legacy of the Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, affectionately known as Dadasaheb Phalke - The Father of Indian Cinema. The occasion celebrates and recognizes the brilliance of the Indian Film Industry and the ever-evolving cultural impact that India is making on a global scale, primarily through the medium of cinema. The distinguished platform integrates an annual awards ceremony with a vibrant film festival. The organization consistently embraces a leadership role in the sustainability movement, driving environmental and social initiatives through a range of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that produce tangible results year after year.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, visit: https://dpiff.in

