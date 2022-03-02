'Ads On Cabs India' launching Movable Digital Hoardings Off the Line

Founded in 2014 by Ankur Chauhan, Ads On Cabs India (A Brand by Jpson Group) is now working towards revolutionizing the traditional ways of marketing brands in India.

The key to this revolution is the idea of marketing brands using digital hoardings as the center piece.

The most common ways in which marketing agencies advertise a brand is through hoardings, posters, many more ways. But some years back, an entrepreneur and innovator named Ankur Chauhan found saw some inefficiency in it. He found that these hoardings were unable to make the maximum gains for businesses. The biggest reason for this inefficiency was the static nature of hoardings. This founding laid the foundation for digital hoardings.

Being fixed in a single place means that people who only pass around that hoarding will see the advertisement. This seemed like a limiting factor. But also quite stressful as well, because the efforts of great marketing were not reaching their highest potential. Therefore, Ankur Chauhan came across the revolutionary idea of 'Movable Digital Hoardings'. This was a ripple that created a wave. This idea became the ideology on which JPSON GROUP established their brand "Ads On Cabs India" with Ankur Chauhan as the founding member.

Aim of 'Ads On Cabs India' with Movable Digital Hoardings

Now, Ads On Cabs India understood the importance of Digital Hoardings and aimed to utilize them in the best way possible. But to do so, it had to make sure that The digital hoardings that are to be used for advertising are big enough for attracting the eyes of the audience:

- Making sure that the ads reaches the eyes of the audience is the key aim of Ads On Cabs India.

* The height at which the digital hoardings are kept should be enough for its light to reach the audience's eyes:

-Therefore, Ads On Cabs India thought of including the vehicle part came in the whole equation.

* That the speed at which the vehicle moved should not be too much:

- An advertisement going at a vehicle at top speed will definitely decrease the ad views. So, Ads On Cabs India will not use the vehicle for the purpose of passenger's riding. All the vehicle's carrying Digital Hoarding will be dedicatedly use for advertising purpose only. That will attain maximum connectivity of audience with brands.

* The vehicle stays mostly in the busy marketplaces and not open roads:

- By doing so, Ads On Cabs India achieves more audience attraction and your digital hoarding can reach anywhere anytime across the city with the coverage of prime and non-prime locations without any price effect.

* The vehicle transitions between moving and static states:

- The whole motive of Ads On Cabs India's digital hoarding was to make it maximize the efficiency, which was not the case in it being static. But that does not mean that sometimes static hoardings are not a great option.

Hence, Ads On Cabs India uses its digital hoarding and makes it change between static and moving states at different times at different locations.

Advertising at its Best With Ads On Cabs India: Ads On Cabs India is currently working toward its goal of advertising with 50 movable digital hoardings and then eventually moving up to 100 of them. As of now, Ads On Cabs India provides two phases of advertising with the use of movable digital hoardings. In the first phase, the digital hoardings reach the metro cities. Whereas, in the second phase, the digital hoardings cover all the remaining tier-1 and tier-2 cities across India.

Ads On Cabs India (A Brand by Jpson Group)

Important Features of Ads On Cabs India include Movable Digital Hoardings, Cab Advertisement, Outdoor Advertising/OOH, Vehicle Advertising, Marketing & Promotions, Online Digital Marketing, Franchise Opportunity with Ads On Cabs India, 100+ Serviced Cities. Visit

