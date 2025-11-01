Advaitaa: Surat’s largest and most iconic venue sets a new benchmark in event infrastructure

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 1: Advaitaa Ballroom is in business. It is the biggest and most recognisable event venue in Surat. It reinvents the event infrastructure of the city on an unparalleled scale, design and versatility.

As a world-class destination for international-level events, Advaitaa is an icon. The venue has a 35,000-square-foot indoor ballroom that has no pillars, a ceiling raised 30 feet, and a broad 30,000-square-foot landscape lawn. The spaces can be used to conduct a wedding, a corporate event, an exhibition, or a cultural festival of any size.

This is a joint venture between Procreate Events and Manisha Decorators, two of the best event companies. The two organisations have a history of excellence in design, execution, and innovation, so together they ideated, developed and currently operate Advaitaa as their flagship venue in the region.

Advaitaa co-founder, Parv Parmar, told us that when we had the vision of Advaitaa, we wanted to establish an event infrastructure that could match a world-class standard in Surat and host any global events to the very highest standard. We were determined to make our city the home of a space that is not only big, but grand in its experiences, thought about its design, and incomparable in its versatile character. We are proud to tell you that Advaitaa is just as we wanted it to be, where all details have been carefully selected to give you a high-end guest experience, contemporary event services, and an impeccable performance.

Gujarat Home Minister, Shri Harsh Sanghavi, recently inaugurated Advaitaa. The occasion was a milestone for the event fraternity of Surat. The launch received acclaim among industry members in Gujarat and India, highlighting the fact that it can well position Surat on the national and global event map.

Constructed to suit the ease of use of guests as well as operational efficiency, Advaitaa is built with green construction and energy conservation systems. It has customizable layouts and ornamental architectures that have made it one of the most flexible and futuristic ready venues in Western India. It is capable of accommodating 700 to 3,000 guests simultaneously, and its location is pivotal due to being located off Surat Airport Road, which makes it well-connected.