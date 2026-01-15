Advances in Brain and Spine Surgery, Early Diagnosis and Safer Treatment Options

Dr. Girish Menon Dr. Susanth S & Dr. Ashok Thomas

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], January 15: In one of a kind events, leading Neurosurgeons Dr. Girish Menon Dr. Susanth S & spine specialist Dr. Ashok Thomas came together today to discuss the growing burden of brain and spine disorders and how rapid advancements in surgical techniques are transforming patient outcomes. The expert-led interaction focused on early symptom recognition, evolving treatment options, and the shift from traditional open surgeries to minimally invasive and technology-enabled procedures.

Opening the medical session, experts highlighted the importance of recognizing early warning signs of brain and spine conditions such as persistent back pain, weakness, numbness, imbalance, chronic headaches, and changes in speech or vision. Early consultation and timely diagnosis, they emphasized, can significantly improve treatment success and quality of life.

The panel discussed a wide range of treatment options available today, including conservative management, minimally invasive spine surgery, and advanced brain surgery techniques. Specialists explained that treatment decisions are highly individualized and depend on the patient's condition, overall health, and disease severity.

Speaking on the evolution of spine surgery, the experts noted a clear shift from traditional open procedures to minimally invasive approaches that reduce tissue damage, blood loss, hospital stay, and recovery time. The integration of advanced imaging and navigation technologies has further enhanced surgical precision and safety.

Addressing advancements in brain surgery, the speakers highlighted how navigation-guided and endoscopic techniques allow surgeons to operate with greater accuracy while minimizing risk to critical brain structures. These innovations have contributed to improved outcomes, faster recovery, and better overall patient experience.

The session concluded with an interactive media discussion, where experts reiterated the importance of patient education, safety, and informed decision-making. While advanced technologies have expanded treatment possibilities, the doctors stressed that not every patient requires surgery and that expert evaluation remains essential.

This initiative aims to raise public awareness about brain and spine health and empower patients to seek timely medical advice.

Disclaimer: Issued in Public Interest by Medtronic for general information and awareness purposes only. Nothing in this communication is meant to be medical advice. Patients should consult with their physician for their symptoms and conditions.