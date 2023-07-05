Advent Public Relations bags the Digital & PR communication mandate for HIIMS premier, Gurugram

New Delhi (India), July 5: HIIMS Premier Gurugram, a distinguished integrated hospital in India, recently announced the appointment of Delhi-based Advent Public Relations, as its official PR and social media communication partner. As a part of this strategic partnership, Advent PR will be in charge of developing and driving a comprehensive 360-degree brand and communication strategies to assist the prestigious hospital in achieving its vision of encouraging people to cure their chronic and life-threatening ailments, through simplifying and making right life choices and style, in accordance to the principles of ayurveda and naturopathy.

HIIMS Premier Gurugram is a medical center renowned for its excellence in nature therapy for the reversal of diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, and cancer. Vidhika Batra laid the foundation of the institution after winning her long battle with cancer with naturopathy. She endeavors to make the treatment that gave her a new life more accessible to others like her who are suffering from potentially fatal and chronic illnesses like liver cirrhosis, lungs, hypertension or metabolism-related diseases like thyroid, diabetes, cholesterol, besides cancer. The hospital caters to a wide range of needs, including primary care, specialty care, and diagnostic testing, with a focus on ensuring holistic well-being through therapeutic doctrines including herbs, panchakarma, nutritional counseling, Yoga, meditation, and DIP diet programs.

Vidhika Batra, Founder of HIIMS Premier Gurugram, said, “We believe that now is the perfect time to align our communications strategy with the aid of a skilled and experienced firm like Advent PR in order to realize our vision and complete our mission to make healthcare more holistic and accessible. We are hoping that this partnership will enable us to direct our growth with transparency in order to develop a relationship built on the foundations of trust and reliability with our patients. We are excited to see what communication solutions Advent has in store to help us amplify our outreach.”

Kheman Kumar, Director of Advent Public Relations, said, “HIIMS is a true leader in the industry with an enormous, unexplored latent potential for progress, and it’s an honor to have been chosen as their PR and Social media partner. We are confident that we can tailor an effective communication strategy that can harness the power of storytelling to engage their intended demographic and make a real difference.”

Advent PR (https://www.adventpr.com/) is an award-winning, client-oriented PR firm with a proven track record of over 10 years in brand building, business communication, and reputation management. With in-depth industry knowledge accumulated over a span of 10 years, it has mastered the art of curating a communication strategy that aligns with the client’s goals and market trends to deliver the best results.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor