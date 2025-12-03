Aequs IPO Day 1: Karnataka-Based Aerospace Company Issue Fully Subscribed on First Day; Check GMP and Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Karnataka-based aerospace company was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Wednesday, December 3. The Rs 922 crore IPO opens for subscription on December 3, 2025 and will close on December 5, 2025. As per Groww app data, the Aequs IPO received a total subscription of 1.21 times on the opening day.

The qualified institutional buyers subscribed 0 times, while the non-institutional investors subscribed 1.05 times, retail individual investors subscribed 4.95 times and employees subscribed 3.38 times.

Aequs IPO set an allotment date on December 8, 2025, while the tentative date of listing on December 10, 2025. Investors can gain a lot size of 120 shares with a minimum investment of Rs 14,160. The price band of per share has been kept between Rs 118 to Rs 124.

Aequs IPO GMP

The unlisted price of Aequs is trading at Rs 46.50 in the grey market premium (GMP) at 11.54 AM on Wednesday, as per Investorgain.com data. The estimated listing price is Rs 170.50 per share, which is 37.50% above the bidding price of Rs 124.

About Aequs

Aequs provides vertically integrated product solutions to Aerospace companies, toys and consumer durable goods. The aerospace vertical is headquartered in the Aequs Special Economic Zone, spread across 1,231,721 sq. feet in Belagavi, Karnataka.

The company have three manufacturing units in India, two dedicated aerospace facilities outside India. The company have an aggregate capacity of 2,919,058 annual machining/moulding hours for products within the Aerospace Segment and Consumer Segment, and over 200 CNC machines for the Aerospace Segment and 161 moulding machines deployed for consumer products, each as of March 31, 2025.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 670 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 251.81 crore, with a price band of Rs 118–124 per share. The funds raised through the IPO will be used to improve the company's balance sheet. Rs 433 crore is will be used for debt repayment across the parent firm and three subsidiaries, while Rs 64 crore will be invested in new machinery.