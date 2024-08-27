Aeron Composite Ltd planning to raise up to Rs. 56.10 crore from public issue; IPO opens August 28

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 27: Ahmedabad-based Aeron Composite Ltd, a leading company engaged in manufacturing and supply of fibreglass reinforced polymer products, is planning to raise up to Rs. 56.10 crores from its SME public issue. The company has received approval to launch its public issue on the NSE Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange. The public issue opens for subscription on August 28 and closes on August 30. Out of the proceeds of the public issue, Rs. 39 crores will be utilized to fund the capital expenditure requirements towards setting up a manufacturing unit at Mehsana, Gujarat and general corporate purposes. Hem Securities Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the issue.

The initial public offering of Rs. 56.10 crore comprises a fresh issue of 44.88 lakh equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each. Company has finalized price band of Rs. 121-125 per equity share for the public issue. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 1,000 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 1,25,000 at the upper price band of Rs. 125 per share. Retail investor quota for the IPO is kept at not less than 35% of the net offer, HNI quota is kept at not less than 15% of the offer and QIB portion is kept at not more than 50% of the offer.

Aeron Composite Ltd

Issue Opens Issue Price Issue Closes 28 August, 2024 Rs. 121-125 Per Equity Share 30 August, 2024

Incorporated in year 2011, Aeron Composite Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supplying Fiber Glass Reinforce Polymer Products, i.e. FRP products, including FRP Pultruded Products, FRP Moulded Gratings & FRP Rods tailored for various industrial applications. FRP product is a composite material consisting of a polymer matrix (resins) reinforced with fibres such as fibreglass, carbon or aramid. This combination offers benefits, including corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, high strength, lightweight properties, electrical and thermal non-conductivity, and ease of fabrication. Company provides comprehensive solution which includes conceptual design, prototype development, testing, manufacturing, logistic support, installation and after sales service.

The company’s manufacturing facility, certified by ISO 9001:2015, is located in Saket Industrial Estate at Changodar, Ahmedabad and is spread over 26,320 square metres. The manufacturing facility is certified for the design, manufacture and supply of FRP pultruded products, FRP Handrails, FRP cable trays, FRP fencing, FRP moulded gratings, FRP Cross arm, FRP poles, FRP rods and module mounting structures for solar panels (MMS). Company exports to more than 30 countries

Key Financial Performance: Figures in Rs. Crore

Period Ended 29 Feb 2024 31 Mar 2023 31 Mar 2022 31 Mar 2021 Revenue from Operations 179.14 179.38 108.33 78.82 EBITDA & Margin 14.27 (7.97%) 9.82 (5.48%) 5.99 (5.53%) 6.11 (7.75%) Profit After Tax & Margin 9.42 (5.26%) 6.61 (3.69%) 3.62 (3.34%) 2.55 (3.24%) Net Worth 34.78 25.36 15.57 12.08 Reserves and Surplus 33.21 23.79 14.27 10.78

Company has reported excellent operational and financial performance over the years. The Company has witnessed a multi-fold growth in revenue and profitability over the years. For FY23-24 (till February 2024), the company has reported a net profit of Rs. 9.42 crore (PAT Margin 5.26%), EBITDA of Rs. 14.27 crore (EBITDA margin 7.97%) and revenue from operations of Rs. 179.14 crore. For the Full year of FY2022-23, the company reported a net profit of Rs. 6.61 crore (PAT Margin 3.69%), EBITDA of Rs. 9.82 crore (EBITDA margin 5.48%) and revenue from operations of Rs. 179.38 crore.

As on February 2024, Net Worth of the company was reported at Rs. 34.78 crore, Reserves & Surplus at Rs. 33.21 crore and Asset base of Rs. 99.79 crore. As on Feb 2024, ROE of the company was 31.33%, ROCE at 29.67% and RONW at 27.09% with a healthy debt/equity ratio of 0.35 times. Promoter Group shareholding in the company will be 73.63% post the public issue. Shares of the company will be listed on NSE's Emerge platform.

IPO Highlights – Aeron Composite Ltd IPO Opens on August 28, 2024 IPO Closes on August 30, 2024 Issue Price Rs. 121-125 Per Share Issue Size 44.88 lakh shares – up to Rs. 56.10 crore Lot Size 1000 Shares Listing on NSE Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor