Aeronero Deep Tech Raises $1.5M in Landmark Round Led by Callapina Capital and Rezwan Razack of Prestige Group to Scale Air Water Tech

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12: Aeronero, a pioneering deep-tech innovation company revolutionizing the future of water through science-led technology, has secured USD 1.5 million in its first-ever funding round. The raise was led by Callapina Capital and co-invested by Rezwan Razack, MD of Prestige Properties (Razack Family Trust) , SAN ANGELS, Jamwant Ventures, and marquee HNIs including Kiran Deshpande (Former CEO, Tech Mahindra) and S. Ramadorai (Former CEO & Vice Chairman, TCS).

This capital injection marks a significant inflection point for the Chennai-headquartered startup, which has developed a suite of Air Water solutions that generate clean, alkaline, drinkable water directly from the atmosphere. Aeronero's flagship systems are already deployed across homes, offices, and military outposts in India and abroad, addressing severe water scarcity in regions where traditional sources are failing.

At the heart of the company's mission is its guiding principle: Water for All, Always. The company's Founder & CEO, Dr. Durga Dasa former professional athlete recently honored with a Doctorate in Technology and Innovationshared, "This funding marks a pivotal moment for us. Water scarcity is not just a crisisit's a call to reimagine the systems that sustain life. With the right science, scale, and partners, we're not just building machineswe're building a global movement toward water independence."

Backed by 13 global patents (many already commercialized) and a robust research-driven platform, Aeronero has achieved 400% YoY growth in the past year. The company currently holds an order book of nearly ₹30 crore and is rapidly scaling its in-house manufacturing capacity to produce 2,000 units per month, with a ₹100 crore topline in its sights.

Vinod Jose, General Partner at Callapina Capital, noted, "After tracking Air Water generation for three years, we believe this is the most disruptive innovation the water sector has seen in a century. Aeronero's decentralized, patent-backed model and visionary leadership position them to lead the global AWG market. They're answering a fundamental question: Can we source water without extracting it from overburdened natural ecosystems? The answer is yesand it's in the air."

Prestige Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, sees the collaboration as a critical step toward sustainable infrastructure integration. Rezwan Razack, MD of Prestige Properties (Razack Family Trust), remarked, "We've engaged deeply with Aeronero and are excited by the promise their innovations offer. Our investment reflects our confidence in Durga's vision and Aeronero's potential to reshape water sustainability across the communities we serve."

The startup has also gained endorsements from leading industry figures. Kiran Deshpande shared, "We are proud users of Aeronero's 'Bubble' system. The water is pure, alkaline, and ideal for drinking. Durga and her team are doing phenomenal work in creating sustainable, decentralized water systems."

Echoing this sentiment, S. Ramadorai added, "Aeronero is visionary and scientific in equal measurecreating drinkable water from thin air. Their platform is not only efficient but smart and internet-enabled. It's a scalable solution to one of humanity's oldest challenges."

Jamwant Ventures, another investor in this round, emphasized the strategic significance of Aeronero's work in national resilience. "Our investment in Aeronero aligns with our belief in Atma Nirbhar Bharatbacking innovations that strengthen India's defense and sustainability infrastructure," the firm stated.

As climate change and urbanization continue to place immense stress on traditional water infrastructure, Aeronero is stepping into a leadership role in redefining how the world sources its most critical resource. Its fully Made-in-India solutions span from smart household units to large-scale industrial systems, all engineered for decentralized deployment.

With its latest funding and a growing coalition of strategic backers, Aeronero is poised to lead a water-secure futureone where clean, safe drinking water flows not from a pipe, but from the air itself.

