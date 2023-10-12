AESM at Global Maritime India Summit

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 12: Hong Kong-headquartered maritime conglomerate and a pioneer in technical ship management services, Anglo Eastern Ship Management Company (AESM) will be the only participant from the global ship management industry in the discussion-session on 'Focus on Maritime Safety and Security' scheduled in Global Maritime India Summit 2023 to be held in Mumbai next week. In this session, AESM will be represented by its Global Head of Operations, Capt Swapnodeep Mondal.

"Fleet optimization lies at the core of revolutionizing maritime safety and efficiency. AESM's cutting-edge digital solutions have redefined what were once considered operational necessities, transforming them into strategic advantages. With real-time tracking and monitoring of vessels, advanced fuel efficiency algorithms and early unusual ship behavior alerts, AESM has demonstrated its commitment to enhancing safety and efficiency in maritime operations," said Capt Mondal. AESM's fleet optimization platform can significantly enhance route planning, fuel efficiency, and overall vessel performance. He added, "At AESM, we strive to leverage technology for meeting the regulatory requirements and provide our clients with a measurable competitive asset. Our innovative approach to fleet optimization always reshapes the industry and thus constantly positions AESM as a leader in the technical ship management space."

According to Capt Mondal, ship managers can enjoy a multitude of benefits by adopting AESM's fleet optimization solutions. He said that reduced operational risks and lower fuel consumption are just the tip of the iceberg. These advancements also contribute to significantly reducing emissions, a vital value proposition in today's sustainability-conscious global market. AESM is thus driving maritime safety and security transformation, elevating it from a mere regulatory requirement to a tangible competitive advantage. AESM's forward-thinking approach and dedication to leveraging technology have garnered widespread recognition. The Company's selection to showcase its fleet optimization capabilities at the Global Maritime India Summit further solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the industry. The forthcoming maritime event in Mumbai; to be attended by prominent maritime leaders, government officials and industry experts, will serve as a platform for AESM to share its expertise and demonstrate how its solutions are reshaping the future of technical ship management.

Capt Mondal emphasized, "It is an honor as Director General of Shipping of India has chosen AESM to participate in this prestigious maritime summit to be held in Mumbai. It is a testament to our team's hard work, innovation, and unwavering commitment for pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the field of maritime safety and efficiency. We look forward to showcasing our expertise and connecting with the industry leaders to forge new partnerships and drive further advancements in the field."

With Anglo Eastern Ship Management's unwavering dedication to innovation, the Company continues to lead the way in revolutionizing fleet optimization and setting a new standard for technical ship management by driving the shipping industry towards safer, more efficient and a sustainable future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor