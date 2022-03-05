After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Days after prices of Amul milk (packed) increased by Rs 2 per litre, Delhi's leading milk supplier Mother Dairy too has announced an increase of Rs 2 per litre on Saturday.

Consumers have to pay an increased price for Mother Dairy's milk from sunday, while Amul Milk has already implemented its revised prices from July 1.

"In view of the rising farmer prices, fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from March 06, 2022," statement by Mother Dairy confirmed.

One has to pay Rs 59 for one litre of Mother Dairy milk from Sunday, instead of Rs 57 on Saturday.

Prices have been increased for all brands of its milk by Rs 2 per litre, which includes bulk vended milk - Rs 46, Full cream - Rs 59 per litre, Toned Milk - Rs 49 per litre, double toned milk Rs 43 per litre, Cow Milk - Rs 51 per litre, Super T-milk - Rs 27 per litre.

Last time the Mother Dairy increased the prices of its products (milk) in July 11, 2021.