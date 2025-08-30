After Blockbuster The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma’s Poster from Crime Thriller Haatak Unveiled

New Delhi [India], August 30: The makers of Haatak have dropped the powerful first poster of the crime thriller, and it's already grabbing attention. The poster features Adah Sharma in an intense avatar as Shivranjani Acharya, She is seen in a striking look — donning a trench coat, suit, and cap, armed with a gun — symbolizing the film's raw and intense tone. With the tagline “One Heist, No Mercy”, the makers are clearly hinting at a gripping narrative filled with action and suspense.

Adah Sharma Said, “I'm very excited to be working on Haatak. Ajay sir is a renowned ad filmmaker and this film marks his debut. When I read the script and he explained his vision with such clarity I was on! I’m also glad that after The Kerala story, Sunflower 2 and Reeta Sanyal filmmakers are seeing me in diverse characters.”

Directed and written by debutant filmmaker Ajay K Sharmaa, who has earlier made his mark in the ad world, Haatak is produced by 8 Pictures. The film, inspired by true events, promising a raw and hard-hitting narrative.

Writer and Director Ajay K Sharmaa said,

“With Haatak, I wanted to bring a story rooted in real incidents to the big screen in the most raw and authentic manner. The film is not just about a heist, but about power, morality, and the cost of choices. Adah Sharma brings a fierce intensity to Shivranjani Acharya that perfectly captures the vision I had while writing the character.“

The shoot is set to roll out in Rajasthan and other parts of North India in a start-to-finish schedule, with the makers eyeing a big theatrical release in 2026.

By pairing Adah Sharma's commanding presence with Ajay K Sharmaa's ambitious debut, Haatak positions itself as one of the most awaited crime thrillers on the horizon. The poster itself signals a cinematic world filled with intensity, high stakes, and uncompromising action.

