After Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, Producer Jhoolan Prasad Gupta is soon coming up with new OTT Fun Prime Entertainment

Jhoolan Prasad Gupta & Rajkumar Santoshi

New Delhi (India), January 30: JP Gupta (Jhoolan Prasad Gupta) has proved his struggle and success story in a new form and everywhere. Jhoolan Prasad Gupta is co-producer of National Film Award-winning director Rajkumar Santoshi’s film Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh.

Jhoolan Prasad Gupta has emerged as a personality. He is one of those who make their dreams come true through their strong willpower. The stories of the struggle and success of a filmmaker reach very few people. Most of the new producers are not able to get back their investment in films, so they fail to make a mark even after one or two films.

JP Gupta of Panchanpur, Gaya, Bihar was very fond of films, but due to the financial crisis, he never gave him the courage to think about film lines because he was born into a poor family. He also wanted to do something in the civil examination, but due to lack of money, he went to Madras to study Chartered Engineering. Here the paucity of money introduced him to the cinema. Jhoolan Prasad Gupta used to go on the shooting of films and sometimes he used to manage his daily expenses by working as a junior actor or as a small character in films.

The journey of Jhoolan Prasad Gupta’s interest in films starts from here, he had decided that he would do something big in this film. After engineering, Jhoolan Prasad Gupta started his further journey as an engineer but waited for the right time to fulfill his dream as a filmmaker.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi told him about his film project Battle of Saragarhi and JP Gupta started his career as a filmmaker with this film. But, for some reason, the film Battle of Saragarhi could not be made, so he was not disappointed and once again placing his trust in director Rajkumar Santoshi, he agreed to co-produce the film Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh and under the banner of his company JPG Productions, Co-Produced this film Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh. He is soon coming up with a new OTT, Fun Prime Entertainment.

The film Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh, which is released on this Republic Day, is in discussion for many reasons. Some Congress leaders have demanded a ban on this film. They say that the life of Mahatma Gandhi has not been shown properly and the killer Nathuram Godse is being glorified.

Joolan Prasad Gupta says ‘The biggest success of a filmmaker is that people talk about his film, today Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh is being discussed not only in India but in the whole world. I have full faith in the presentation and content of this film’ he concluded. We are soon coming up with a new OTT platform Fun prime entertainment. We are excited to share details about our new entertainment venture.

