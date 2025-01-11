After thunderous response Sonu Sood attends Special Redcarpet Screening organized by Apar Industries In Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: APAR Industries Partners with Film Fateh; Multi-City Red Carpet Screenings Planned in Kolkata, Patna and Ahmedabad. After a Stellar Mumbai Premiere along with actor Sonu Sood, Chairman and Managing Director Apar Industries Kushal Desai & CEO Shashi Amin.

APAR Industries, a leading player in the wires and cables industry, delivering customized solutions across power, infrastructure, defence, industrial, and renewable energy sectors, is proud to announce its partnership with the upcoming film Fateh, featuring the inspiring Sonu Sood.

With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities powered by the most advanced E-beam technology in the country, APAR Industries has earned a reputation for delivering world-class quality and innovation. This collaboration underscores APAR's commitment to resilience and strength, values that align perfectly with the essence of Fateh.

Commenting on the association, Kushal Desai, Chairman & Managing Director of APAR Industries, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with the film Fateh, featuring the inspiring Sonu Sood. This collaboration reflects APAR's dedication to empowering resilience and strength, which resonate deeply with the spirit of the film."

Adding to this, Shashi Amin, CEO of APAR Industries, remarked, "Sonu Sood's role in Fateh mirrors the commitment we value at APARturning challenges into triumphs. This partnership is a testament to our shared vision of perseverance and success."

Fateh, starring Sonu Sood, is a story of courage and overcoming adversity, making it a perfect fit for APAR's ethos.

Through this collaboration, APAR Industries continues to celebrate the power of innovation, resilience, and strength.

