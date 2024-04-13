Afternoon Voice Announces Nominations Open for 16th Newsmakers Achievers Award 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: Afternoon Voice proudly announces the commencement of nominations for its esteemed 16th Newsmakers Achievers Award 2024. Recognised as one of the most distinguished platforms, the Newsmakers Achievers Award celebrates individuals whose contributions have left an indelible mark on society yet often go unnoticed.

Scheduled for May 1, 2024, this year’s edition promises to be a celebration of exemplary achievements across various domains. Nominations for these prestigious accolades are open until April 22, 2024. The Newsmakers Achievers Award, presented by the Afternoon Voice newspaper, aims to inspire future generations by showcasing the remarkable journeys of achievers from diverse backgrounds.

Over the past 15 years, Afternoon Voice’s Newsmakers Achievers Award has paid tribute to over 400 luminaries from across the nation. Notable honorees include iconic figures such as Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare, Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle, and many others who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

The Newsmakers Achievers Award adheres to stringent selection criteria, ensuring that only individuals with inspiring profiles are recognised.

Vaidehi Taman, Group Editor, emphasised the importance of acknowledging both well-known and lesser-known heroes, stating, “There are many unsung and unfamiliar heroes in society who, without seeking recognition, contribute silently. The Newsmakers Achievers Award honours these individuals across various domains, reinforcing the pillars of our society and contributing to the growth of Brand India.”

For nominations and inquiries, please contact nbcaward@gmail.com, providing your full name, title, telephone number, and email address. To nominate deserving candidates, visit https://nbcaward.in/nomination.

Join us in celebrating the spirit of achievement and excellence at the 16th Newsmakers Achievers Award 2024.

