"Age is Just a Number": Senior Spelling Bee Champion Crowned at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: The aging population is on the rise globally, bringing with it a host of health challenges including neurological conditions like Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia that can significantly impact cognitive function. Dementia (with Alzheimer's disease being its most common type) has emerged as a growing concern worldwide. India is no exception to this trend. In recent years, India has witnessed an alarming rise in dementia cases among the elderly population, with 7.4% (8.8 million) of individuals aged 60 and above living with dementia.

Recognizing the critical need to address this growing health crisis, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road, after Manipal Hospital Mysore, Millers Road, and Varthur Road, continued the tradition of the engaging community event called "Senior Spelling Bee Competition - Cognitive Activation" on July 28, 2024, to emphasize the importance of cognitive stimulation and social engagement in preventing or slowing down the progression of neurological disorders involving loss of memory. Activities that challenge the mind, such as vocabulary and word-building exercises, have shown promising results in enhancing cognitive function and overall well-being among seniors.

The Spelling Bee Competition saw a vibrant turnout of 108 enthusiastic senior citizens with the eldest participant being 92 years old, who battled it out to become the next spelling champion, proving that age is indeed just a number. The event highlighted the impressive spelling prowess of participants while celebrating intellectual engagement among seniors. Dr. Ajay Hegde, Consultant - Neuro-Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road graced the occasion with their presence. The winner was rewarded with exciting prizes, making the event a memorable experience for all.

Dr. Ajay Hegde, Consultant - Neuro-Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road took this moment to share his valuable insights on neurological disorders among the elderly. He noted, "Neurological conditions like Dementia can cast a shadow over the golden years, significantly impacting memories, social abilities, and cognitive clarity. While aging is inevitable, the decline of mental acuity is not. We can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and embrace a vibrant, fulfilling later life through various proactive measures like prioritizing regular mental stimulation, social interaction, an active lifestyle, and sufficient sleep. Early detection and timely intervention also play a major role in managing dementia and improving quality of life for the elderly."

The events underscore Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road's commitment to building strong community bonds, enhancing familiarity between doctors and patients, and promoting health awareness through innovative and engaging initiatives.

