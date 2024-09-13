AGL launches Exclusive Range of Kitchen and Bathware with over 60 new products

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 13: AGL, one of India’s largest Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brands, has launched its exciting new range of kitchen and bathware products. With its in-house manufacturing capacity and robust R&D team, the company has added 60 new products to its extensive catalogue, thereby expanding its SKUs. With this, the company continues to provide customers with exhaustive quality products catering to their choice.

The new product line comprises kitchen sinks, round basins, a premium range of one-piece water closets and shower heads. The product line also introduces Luxor- 3D siphonic rimless wall-hung water closet, for the first time in India. As these new launches fulfil the AGL bathware product basket in 360 modes, the company has taken this opportunity to implement Elevate360.

Highlights:- · The new launch introduces 60 new products, including range of kitchen sinks, round basins, a premium range of one-piece water closets and shower heads · AGL has established a 0.66 million pieces per annum cutting-edge tech plant for bathware products at Morbi · The new product range is the first launch of AGL Bathware to be manufactured at their Morbi plant · The company has introduced Elevate360, a virtual event to launch its new products and product range

Speaking on the new launch and Elevate360, Mr. Kamlesh Patel said, “We at AGL have always strived to provide quality products that set a standard in the market. Our new product launch is a testament to our qualitative manufacturing strength. With this, we are also implementing Elevate360, a novel way designed by team AGL to introduce new products virtually by reaching out to traders and consumers through various social media platforms. This product line is the first to be introduced through virtual event Elevate360. The company plans to introduce new products and product lines through Elevate360 medium.”

To offer comprehensive building materials solutions under one umbrella, the company entered the bathware manufacturing. While the company introduced its bathware range in 2019, AGL established its own manufacturing unit in the year 2023. The company has established a 0.66 million pieces per annum cutting-edge tech plant for bathware products, marking a significant shift from third-party sourcing to internal manufacturing. AGL Bathware commenced commercial operation on October1, 2023 and the new product range is the first launch of company which has been manufactured at their Morbi unit. The company expects the bathware division to achieve a turnover of approximately Rs. 400 crore within the next five years.

In a short span of two decades, AGL emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. The Company has 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

About AGL:

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India’s leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 400 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2023. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1530.6 crore in FY 2024. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnIjmqf8x9Q&t=7s

