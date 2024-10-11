AGR Knowledge Services Acquires Germin8's Services Business to Expand Global Insights Capabilities Armed with AI and Analytical Intelligence

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: AGR Knowledge Services, a leading tech-driven business research and insights firm, has acquired Germin8's services business. Germin8 is a tech-driven company focused on enhancing customer experience through AI. This acquisition now wins AGR a better position on the map due to its AI capabilities and deeper understanding of customer sentiment. It allows AGR to expand across multiple sectors and regions while leveraging their experience in analytics.

A Step Forward in Innovation and Growth

"This acquisition comes as a natural progression for AGR Knowledge Services as we continue to enhance the depth of our service offerings," said Rishikesh Deshpande, CEO of AGR Knowledge Services. "We are thrilled to bring Germin8's renowned services business under the AGR banner, allowing us to deliver powerful insights to our clients, thanks to advanced AI analytics. This partnership will empower our clients to make better-informed decisions across industries and regions."

The acquisition will enable AGR to expand its portfolio with Germin8's robust suite of AI-driven social media analytics and customer insights services. With this integration, AGR will further solidify its leadership in delivering such insights across more than 100 countries and 35 sectors, leveraging data science to drive client success.

"We are excited about this partnership and remain committed to delivering the highest quality services with integrity and customer-centricity. This acquisition allows us to focus on developing our next-generation AI Agent and multi-agent system technologies, set to revolutionise customer experience (CX) management and enterprise operations," added Ranjit, CEO of Germin8.

Elevating Leadership

As a part of this transition, Suyog Keluskar, will now serve as the President of the consumer insights services division under AGR Knowledge Services. Suyog will lead the division and manage client relationships, ensuring a seamless transition for all the customers. "We are committed to providing continuity and excellence to our clients," said Suyog Keluskar. "The team will continue to deliver top-tier services to Germin8's clientele, with the added benefit of AGR's expanded capabilities and resources."

A Commitment to Clients: Continuity and Enhanced Resources

Clients of Germin8's services business will see no disruption in their current services. The transition ensures that the same dedicated team will remain in place, maintaining the high level of service quality they are accustomed to. With AGR's global reach and enhanced resources, clients will gain access to a broader array of insights and analytics, enabling them to drive growth and innovation in their industries.

Future-focused - AGR's Strategic Advantage

This acquisition leverages AGR Knowledge Services' presence in the global tech-enabled business research industry, empowered manifold with AI. This will create more personalised and relatable solutions for all the clients, a necessity in the rapidly changing market. This comes with a vision of a larger growth in terms of the industries and the services AGR provides. Germin8's AI-driven technology now on board, AGR can gain nuanced insights into the minds of the customers and their behaviours - something that's going to be beneficial for clients and investors alike.

