Agri Largest Chamber KUKVC and CMAI Sign MoU to Promote Sustainable Farming Practices with Carbon Finance

New Delhi [India], September 21: Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a non-profit, Krishi Udyami Krishak Vikas Chamber (KUKVC) to form a strategic partnership seeking to promote sustainable farming practices like the adoption of organic farming and facilitating the integration of carbon credit revenue into farmers' income streams for enhanced livelihoods.

The MOU signifies a key development for both KUKVC and CMAI in the fight against climate change and the advancement of environmental sustainability. Through the collective usage of their expertise and assets, KUKVC and CMAI are ready to open up fresh opportunities in the field of sustainable agriculture with carbon credits, aiding the shift towards a low-carbon economy.

CMAI will play a pivotal role in providing an invaluable support and knowledge sharing about green credits and carbon finance. It will be conducting capacity building sessions and explaining the carbon credits, their importance in combating climate change while providing guidance on the process of registering and earning carbon credits through authorized carbon credit platforms, help farmers in calculating their potential green credits/carbon credits earnings based on their sustainable practices.

Additionally, KUKVC will play a crucial role in this partnership by taking on various responsibilities like organising awareness programs and training workshops to educate and engage farmers, aggregating them and motivating their participation for sustainable practices. KUKVC will also provide vital support in data collection to ensure the successful implementation of green finance generation projects. They will conduct regular monitoring of plantations, maintaining comprehensive records and interacting with farmers to address any issues that may arise.

Together, these collaborative efforts position CMAI and KUKVC to pioneer innovative pathways in the world of carbon credits, facilitating a smoother transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Sh. Om Prakash Dhankar, the Former Agriculture Minister of Haryana Government and Chief Patron of KUKVC, expressed his zeal for the recently announced partnership with CMAI, underscoring their shared dedication to harnessing the considerable potential of carbon credits to advance the journey towards achieving a net-zero carbon footprint, all while ensuring the welfare of farmers. He said, “In this strategic collaboration, KUKVC aims to leverage their extensive field expertise and capabilities to seamlessly integrate their past efforts and initiatives that have supported farmers. With the unity of forces with CMAI, KUKVC holds the belief that they can magnify the impact of their endeavors in combatting climate change. This collaboration holds the promise of yielding positive outcomes and making a substantial contribution to their collective mission of securing a sustainable future.”

Manish Dabkara, President, CMAI said “We are delighted to partner with KUKVC in our shared commitment to environmental sustainability. This collaboration marks the commencement of an exciting journey aimed at creating enduring and positive impact in the battle against climate change. Through this cooperation, our goal is to tap into the significant potential of sustainable agricultural practices to reduce carbon emissions and harness the benefits of carbon credits for financing the transition. Simultaneously, we aspire to position India as a leader in promoting environmental stewardship and advocating for the adoption of cleaner, more sustainable farming practices. This includes a shift away from conventional practices towards the traditional practices while embracing the LiFE,(Lifestyle for Environment). Together, we believe that we can unlock fresh opportunities and make a substantial contribution to achieving our environmental objectives.”

KUKVC and CMAI both have a shared vision for a sustainable future in which individuals play an active role in addressing climate change. This partnership will not only foster cooperation but also serve as a source of inspiration for others to consider similar alliances, thereby magnifying the influence of sustainable practices on a global level while taking advantage of carbon financing practices putting an economic value to practices that affect the environment.

About Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI): Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) is a strategic alliance of industry experts who are passionate about climate and offset solutions and in line with this, have joined hands to enable the development of a robust carbon credit market in India and accelerate the country’s journey to achieve its commitment of achieving net-zero by 2070. It offers services like policy research and advocacy, innovative interventions, capacity building, community initiatives, partnerships and more. It looks to ensure that India’s path towards developing the National Emissions Trading System (ETS) and a robust Domestic Carbon Market is well-structured. Its mission is to bring together all stakeholders involved in carbon offsets, from farmers in the remotest villages to MSMEs and large industries. The objective of CMAI is to collaboratively devise strategic measures that empower the country’s journey towards a net-zero future. To achieve this, CMAI is actively working to establish a strong and reliable carbon market in India. (https://cma-india.in/)

About Krishi Udyami Krishak Vikas Chamber (KUKVC): Krishi, Udyami Krishak Vikas Chamber (KUKVC) is a non-profit organization, which is committed to rural development and upskilling of farmers, agriculture and allied sectors through agricultural research, technology innovation, financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, awareness and education about various government schemes, sharing best practices and to provide an interface with industry partners and other institutions for inclusive growth. At present KUKVC has an outreach to hundreds of thousands of farmers, industry research organizations, and scientists. (https://www.kukvc.in/)

