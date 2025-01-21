New Delhi [India], January 21: AHAR Awards is one of the most prestigious food awards in Mumbai. It is awarded by a jury selected from outside the hospitality Industry and experts across various sectors. The awards were presented after receiving a large number of nominations from AHAR members. The selection criteria was on Food taste, Menu planning, Food flavour, Food presentation, Restaurant ambience C Decor, Food pricing, Location connectivity, Restaurant hygiene C Staff hospitality.

The AHAR Awards not only recognize culinary excellence but also highlight the importance of innovation, customer satisfaction, and unwavering dedication in the hospitality industry. Each winner's story reflects their relentless pursuit of perfection and their contribution to making Mumbai a culinary hub of India.

Women Entrepreneur of the Year:

Awarded to Butterfly High presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury member Sheena Chhabria, Sheena Inc an interior designer

Most Loved Maharashtrian Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Prakash Shakahari Upahar Kendra presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury member Ravit Kedem, AI Specialist.

Most Loved Multi-Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Royal Restaurant presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Member Dr. Reshma Ǫuadros, Sun Pharma.

Most Loved Kitchen Brand:

Awarded to Biryani by Kilo presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Member Dr. Reshma Ǫuadros, Sun Pharma.

Most Loved Mughlai Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Shalimar Restaurant presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Mem er Dr. Reshma Ǫuadros, Sun Pharma.

Most Loved Udupi Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Cafe Madras presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Member Dr. Reshma Ǫuadros, Sun Pharma.

Most Loved Coastal Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Jai Hind Lunch Home presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Member Lavita Lazrado, investment analyst.

Most Loved Affordable Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Jeevan Boarding House presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Member Dr. Reshma Ǫuadros, Sun Pharma.

Most Loved Permit Room C Restaurant:

Awarded to Ǫuarterdeck, Versova presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Member Dr. Reshma Ǫuadros, Sun Pharma.

Most Loved Asian Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Sizzling China presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Member Dr. Reshma Ǫuadros, Sun Pharma.

Most Loved Asian Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Uncle’s Kitchen presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Member Dr. Reshma Ǫuadros, Sun Pharma

Most Loved Mangalorean Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Modern Lunch Home presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR, and Jury Member Dr. Reshma Ǫuadros, Sun Pharma

Most Loved Maharashtrian Cuisine Restaurant:

Awarded to Kolhapur to Malvan-SP Hospitality presented by Sukesh Shetty, President, AHAR C Jury Member is Archana Shukla, media journalist.

