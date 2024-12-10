Ahmedabad Airport announces direct connectivity to 5 destinations including one-stop connection to Dimapur

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 10 : Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has announced direct and additional connectivity to Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kolkata, along with a one-stop connection to Dimapur with IndiGo 6e.

In a post on the social media platform X, Ahmedabad Airport, also known as SVPIA, added, "Ahmedabad Airport is happy to announce direct and additional connectivity to Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kolkata along with a one-stop connection to Dimapur with

IndiGo6E!."

"Whether it's planning your winter holidays with family or travelling for work, we hope these new flights make your journeys even more convenient and effortless," the post added.

The connectivity to the Northeast has improved in recent years. The government is also improving the airport and other infrastructural facilities in the Northeast. The move is significant as Guwahati is considered the gateway to the Northeast region.

The connectivity to Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kolkata will also play an important role in easing passengers flying from Ahmedabad.

The airport in November informed that it has taken several pioneering initiatives, many of which are first-of-their-kind in the country, resulting "in a significant reduction in bird strikes.".

This measure enhances the safety of both passengers and aircraft, the airport stated in an official release.

The SVPIA in September this year bagged the prestigious Platinum Award in the Airport Sector under the Facility Category at the Society of Energy Engineers and Managers (SEEM) Awards.

Ahmedabad Airport received this award for numerous sustainable and energy-efficient initiatives, like the installation of a new, highly efficient centrifugal chiller with low energy consumption, resulting in a 30 per cent energy saving.

Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AIAL) manages Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD). AIAL operates under Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the prominent infrastructure arm of the diversified Adani Group.

