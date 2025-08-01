AHP Hospitality Excellence Awards 2025 Celebrates Industry Trailblazers in Grand Evening of Recognition and Camaraderie

New Delhi [India], August 1:The capital came alive with celebration as the AHP Hospitality Excellence Awards 2025 honored the most outstanding individuals and institutions in India's hospitality and tourism sector. Hosted at The Suryaa, New Friends Colony, New Delhi, the prestigious event brought together a distinguished gathering of hospitality professionals, educators, rising stars, and changemakers from across the country.

Organized by the Association of Hospitality Professionals (AHP) — a not-for-profit organization committed to elevating the standards of Indian hospitality — the annual awards recognized excellence across culinary, service, leadership, and innovation categories. The evening was attended by eminent personalities from the industry. Mr. Aman Nath, Founder of Neemrana Hotels, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his pioneering contributions to heritage hospitality in India.

In her address, Devipshita Gautam, Founder and Chairperson of AHP, said, “These awards are not just about recognition; they are about creating a space where the hospitality community feels seen, valued, and inspired. Behind every plated dish, every flawlessly made bed, and every warmly delivered greeting, there are individuals who pour their passion into making experiences memorable. AHP was created to bring those individuals into the spotlight—to tell their stories and celebrate their efforts. This evening is a celebration of perseverance, precision, and pride. Every awardee, every nominee, and every participant represents a commitment to excellence that continues to raise the bar for Indian hospitality.”

A highlight of the evening was the celebration of individual brilliance in hospitality, with Sharad Kumar Upadhyay of Crowne Plaza Greater Noida being recognized as Outstanding General Manager. The Hospitality Achiever Awards applauded professionals across key domains: Bharat Alagh for Culinary Arts, Shashank Gulati for F&B Service, Ayesha Ali for Housekeeping, Vijayendra Thapa for Front Office, Yamini Malhotra for Human Resources, Tushar Abrol for Learning & Development, and Naresh Saini for Procurement. The distinguished Outstanding Contribution to the Hospitality Industry award went to Parmeet Singh Nayar, Vice President of Operations and General Manager at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel. Adding to the evening's honors, Chef Vivek Saggar and Chef Sireesh Saxena were inducted into the Hall of Fame for their invaluable contributions to the culinary field.

Vinod Gulati, Chairperson of the AHP Executive Committee, remarked, “Our goal at AHP has always been to create inclusive platforms where excellence is seen, heard, and celebrated. The awards tonight are a testament to how far Indian hospitality has come—and the bright future ahead.”

Building on this spirit of recognition and achievement, the awards also celebrated excellence across culinary, service, and hotel categories. In the F&B and dining segment, Mr. Confectioner from Pride Plaza Aerocity was recognized for Outstanding Bakery & Confectionery, while Oro Bar at Radisson Blu, Paschim Vihar was named Outstanding Bar, and Spice Art at Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida received the award for Outstanding Restaurant (Fine Dining). New York Café – NYC at Radisson Blu Plaza, New Delhi took the title of Outstanding Restaurant (Casual Dining), while Kiyan at The Roseate was awarded Outstanding Multi-Cuisine Restaurant and Kheer at Roseate House, New Delhi was celebrated as Outstanding Restaurant.

In hotel categories, Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi Airport emerged as a standout, winning both Outstanding Hotel (5 Star Deluxe – Luxury) and Outstanding Green Initiatives. Crowne Plaza Today, Okhla was awarded Outstanding Hotel (5 Star), Regenta by Royal Orchid, Dehradun received Outstanding Budget Hotel, and Mastiff Grand La Villae was named Outstanding Wedding Destination Hotel. Novotel New Delhi City Centre was recognized as Outstanding Debut Hotel, while The Suryaa Hotel, the host venue, was honored with the Special Jury Choice Award in the 5 Star Deluxe category.

The AHP Hospitality Excellence Awards 2025 concluded on a high note of camaraderie and pride, as guests enjoyed a lively cocktail dinner and reflected on a night that reaffirmed the spirit of India's service industry.

This year's awards followed the vibrant and high-energy 8th edition of the AHP Hospitality Challenge 2025, held earlier in July. The challenge brought together over 350 participants from across India—including students, young professionals, and specially-abled talent—to compete in more than 20 skill-based categories spanning culinary arts, front office, housekeeping, and F&B service. Held at premier venues including Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute, The Suryaa, Novotel City Centre, and Radisson Blu Paschim Vihar, the competitions exemplified AHP's commitment to inclusivity and skill development.

A unique highlight was Sashakt – Empowering Special Ability Professionals, an initiative that saw specially-abled participants competing shoulder-to-shoulder with their peers, judged by a distinguished panel of 50 senior industry professionals. The Challenge underscored AHP's belief in visibility over limitations and celebrated skill, spirit, and intent as the foundation of great hospitality.

The Association of Hospitality Professionals (AHP) is a registered not-for-profit organization under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. With a focus on skill benchmarking, professional growth, and inclusion, AHP curates national-level competitions, recognition platforms, and learning initiatives that celebrate the spirit and talent of India's hospitality workforce. Through its inclusive philosophy and strong industry partnerships, AHP continues to shape a more skilled, visible, and diverse future for the hospitality ecosystem.

