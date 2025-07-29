AI and machine learning jobs rise by 42 per cent YoY in June: Dept of Economic Affairs

New Delhi [India], July 29 : Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning roles recorded a significant 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in June 2025, highlighted the Monthly Economic Review released by the Department of Economic Affairs.

The report also stated that hiring in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) also rose by 9 per cent YoY, reflecting India's expanding role in global services delivery.

It stated, "AI and machine learning roles saw 42 per cent YoY growth."

The report further highlighted that fresher hiring witnessed a notable 11 per cent YoY rise in June 2025, pointing to improved employment opportunities for new entrants.

The overall labour market remained steady, with white-collar hiring showing a strong rebound, supported by a double-digit growth on a yearly basis.

Formal job creation continued to gain momentum, with the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recording an all-time high in net member additions during May 2025. The EPFO added 20.06 lakh members in May, the highest monthly figure since it began tracking payroll data in April 2018.

The department also cited findings from the Naukri JobSpeak June 2025 report, which confirmed a revival in India's white-collar job market.

The hiring index rose to 2,854 in June 2025, registering a 10.5 per cent YoY increase in hiring activity across sectors, cities, and experience levels.

The rise in hiring was led by the insurance sector, which saw a 32 per cent YoY jump. It was followed by hospitality and travel at 21 per cent, BPO and ITES at 19 per cent, real estate at 16 per cent, oil and gas/power at 15 per cent, healthcare at 11 per cent, and education and FMCG at 10 per cent.

India's manufacturing and services sectors also continued to contribute to job creation. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) employment sub-index stayed in the expansionary zone for the 16th consecutive month.

While manufacturing employment growth increased, the services sector saw a slight easing from the record levels achieved in May 2025.

An analysis of EPFO's new subscriber data for May 2025 showed that 59.5 per cent of new members were in the 18-25 age group, 22.8 per cent were aged 26-35, and 16.6 per cent were over 35.

This indicates that a large portion of the organised workforce is made up of young adults, primarily first-time job seekers.

The report concluded that the increase in formal job creation and workforce participation reflects the consistent efforts by the government to generate employment opportunities for the country's aspiring workforce.

