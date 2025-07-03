AI and Upskilling Drive HR Transformation in 2025, Reveals Capterra India Survey

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 3: Capterra India announced its 2025 HR Software Trends Survey, shedding light on the transformative shifts within India's human resources landscape. The comprehensive survey, which includes insights from 294 Indian HR professionals, highlights how organisations are leveraging technology to navigate rising costs, widening skills gaps, and the pervasive influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The survey identifies four critical trends shaping HR in India:

1. Upskilling is Now a Strategic Imperative

The urgent need for training and upskilling current employees stands out as a top operational challenge, cited by 49% of Indian HR leaders for the next 12 months. 55% indicate that training new users on HR software is their primary software-related challenge. With 72% of Indian organisations already utilising AI features in their HR software (compared to a global average of 55%), the demand for AI-specific skills is rapidly increasing.

2. AI Success in HR Depends on Risk-Ready Implementation

Over half of Indian HR leaders (56%) cite effective HR software implementation as a challenge, and 54% are concerned with assessing AI's value and risks. Security is a critical consideration for 67% of respondents when researching HR software, with 58% reporting that security concerns drove HR purchases last year. Data quality, understanding AI's decision-making processes, and addressing privacy issues are key concerns.

3. AI-Enabled HR Tools Drive Engagement and Retention

Improving employee engagement (48%) and retaining employees (34%) are significant HR challenges for Indian firms. The survey reveals a significant positive correlation: 57% of HR software users with AI features report increased employee satisfaction or engagement, compared to 49% of companies without AI features. Similarly, 55% of AI feature users report increased employee retention, versus 38% for non-AI users.

4. AI Powers Scalable, Efficient Hiring

Attracting, evaluating, and hiring skilled professionals remains a top HR challenge for 46% of Indian HR leaders, especially as 90% expect their workforce to grow in the next 12 months. AI-driven recruiting is instrumental in addressing this by automating routine tasks and freeing recruiters to build stronger candidate relationships. The survey found that companies using AI features in their HR software reported a 57% improvement in recruitment outcomes, compared to 44% for companies not using AI features. Similarly, AI adoption demonstrably enhances the employee and candidate experience, with 50% of AI-enabled organisations seeing improvements versus 41% of their non-AI counterparts. Even in performance management, AI offers a noticeable edge, with 33% of companies using AI features reporting improvements compared to 29% of those without.

Commenting on the survey, Andrew Blair, analyst of the study, said:

"India is leading the way in HR AI adoption compared to other countries in Capterra's global survey. As 90% of Indian companies anticipate workforce growth, scalable AI solutions are becoming essentialnot just for efficiency, but for enabling HR teams to meet rising talent demands with agility."

