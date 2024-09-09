AICPE Education Awards 2024: Celebration of India’s Top Educators with Bollywood Icon Ritu Shivpuri

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] September 7: The AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024 was a dazzling evening celebrating the dedication and contributions of educators from all corners of India. Organised by AICPE Educational Services Pvt. Ltd., the event marked a milestone in recognising the efforts of teachers and educational institutions transforming education across the nation.

Bollywood actress Ritu Shivpuri, who took centre stage as the Chief Guest, added a touch of glamour to the night. Shivpuri's inspiring keynote address highlighted educators’ indispensable role in shaping the nation’s future. She praised the honorees for their tireless work promoting innovation, skill development, and digital literacy. “You are the foundation on which the next generation is built. Through your hard work, you are not just imparting knowledge; you are creating a brighter, more empowered India,” she said, inspiring the audience.

The awards coincided with AICPE's Teachers Day Celebration, further underlining the organisation's commitment to recognising educators who have gone above and beyond. The event brought together over 350 educators from 11 states, representing AICPE's vast network of 2,500+ institutes. Only a select group of these educators received recognition, underscoring the prestigious nature of the awards.

Kavita Taori, Director of AICPE, emphasised the critical importance of education in shaping society and acknowledged the role of franchisee partners and teachers in making AICPE a leader in the educational services sector. “The AICPE Education Excellence Awards symbolise not just individual achievement but the collective progress of the nation's education system. You are the champions of progress and innovation,” she remarked.

Award Categories and Honorees:

– Academic Leaders:

– Ahmad Mohsin Khokhar, Shekhawati Classes and Computers, Jaipur, Rajasthan

– Salam Tiken Singh, Gennext Computer, Nagpur (Rural), Maharashtra

– Mangesh Makode, IPAT Computer, Nagpur, Maharashtra

– Commitment Champions:

– Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Soft Skill Zone, Arrah, Bhojpur, Bihar

– Raj Kumar Singh, Sidharth Computer Education, Buxar, Bihar

– Shyam Kishor, Indira Gandhi Computer, Sheohar, Bihar

– Education Pillar:

– Amit Kesharwani, Amit Computer, Seorinarayan, Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh

– Anil Gabria, Java Computer Institute, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Maharashtra

– Anil Kumar Naik, AIIT Computer Education, Lakhanpur, Jharsuguda, Orissa

– Growth Achievers:

– Abdul Matin, Infotech Computer Education and CSC, Baithabhanga, Nalbari, Assam

– Abdul Rahman, Al-Rahman Institute of Computer Education, Kahara, Doda, Jammu and Kashmir

– Abhijit K Dhende, Amit Computers, Haveli, Pune, Maharashtra

– Inspiring Educators of the Year:

– Heena Bano, Tally Training School, Korba, Chhattisgarh

– Pranav Shirke, Yuvatech Computer Institute, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

– Sanket Gaikwad, Yuvatech Computer Institute, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

– Outstanding Educators:

– Alok Ranjan, Affinityin Computer Training Institute, East Champaran, Bihar

– Amit Kumar Gupta, Saraswati Computer and Commerce Training Institute, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

– Babaloo Sharma, Srishti Computer Training Center, Nautanawa, Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh

– Pinnacle Achievers:

– Babasaheb Maruti Khilari, Yuvatech Computer Institute, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

– Faiyaz Alam Khalili, Vedanta Computer Training Institute, Patna, Bihar

– Satish Prabhakar More, More Computer, Yawal, Jalgaon, Maharashtra

– Progress Leaders:

– Pawan Kumar Tiwari, Divya Computer Center, Arrah, Bhojpur, Bihar

– Rajkumar Ghanshyam Bangare, Raj Computer and Typing Institute, Gondia, Maharashtra

– Sanjay Arjun Sonawane, Shubham Computers Net Services, Nagar, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

The Team Behind the Success:

The event was expertly coordinated by Team AICPE, including Shruti Ramteke, Shraddha Sahare, Nilam Ambade, Trupti Giramkar, Khushi Bajpeyee, and Bhagyashri Uikey. Their dedication ensured a seamless and successful event that celebrated educators and their remarkable contributions.

AICPE's Mission:

The AICPE Education Excellence Awards aim to honor educators who go beyond conventional teaching methods, embracing innovation and digital transformation to prepare students for the challenges of the modern world. The awards also reinforce AICPE's mission to uplift education standards and ensure students across India have access to quality learning opportunities.

As the night concluded, educators left with a renewed sense of purpose, ready to continue their exceptional work shaping the nation’s future. The success of this year's ceremony sets a high bar for the future, and AICPE looks forward to continuing its tradition of honoring those who make a transformative impact in education.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor