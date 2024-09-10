AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024: Honouring India’s Trailblazing Educators

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: The AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024 witnessed an incredible gathering of the country's leading educators, celebrating their contributions to digital literacy and the empowerment of students across India. AICPE Educational Services Pvt. Ltd. hosted the event as a grand tribute to educators driving transformation through innovative education.

Bollywood actress and model Ritu Shivpuri, the Chief Guest, added glamour and inspiration to the event with her captivating speech. She commended the educators’ unwavering commitment to fostering a digitally aware and skilled India. Kavita Taori, Director of AICPE, emphasized the educators’ pivotal role in shaping the future and congratulated the awardees for their outstanding contributions to the education sector, instilling a sense of hope in the audience.

Growth Achiever Awardees:

– Rahul Sevaklal Turkar, Ashtavinayak Computer, Tirora, Gondia, Maharashtra

– Rajesh Desai, Vedansh Institute (VIFTRI), Ahmedabad, Gujarat

– Rajesh Kaurait, Life Line Computers Education, Saoner, Nagpur, Maharashtra

– Rakesh Sharma, Vivekanand ICMT Computer, Katni, Madhya Pradesh

– Ramkrushna Pundlikrao Lande, Prahar Computer Education, Nagpur, Maharashtra

– Ramzan Khan, Aerolite Computer, Chandrapur, Maharashtra

– Ravi Balani, R.B. Computer Education, Nandurbar, Maharashtra

– Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, Kashmir College of Computer Science, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

– Rohini Akshay Sankpal, Click World Computer Institute, Gadhinglaj, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

– Rupeshsing Rajput, Skill Point Technical Institute, Jalna, Maharashtra

– Sachin Krushnarao Khadse, Seniority Computer and Training Institute, Nagpur, Maharashtra

– Sanjay Singh, Lakshya Academy of Computer Education, Kotdwara, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

– Sanjay Suresh Thorbole, Hi-Tech Computer Education Institute, Gadhinglaj, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

– Sanjay Tiwari, Gyan Group Institute for Computer Science and Technology, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

– Santosh Dattatray Patil, Space Computer Institute, Mumbai, Maharashtra

– Santosh Ghanshyam Pardeshi, Mahant Nilgiriji Computer, Raver, Jalgaon, Maharashtra

– Santosh Singh, Novel School of Cyber Technology and Computer Academy, Rishra, Hooghly, West Bengal

– Shahzad Shahi, Hi-Tech Computer Institute of Information Technology, Mehesi, East Champaran, Bihar

– Shekh Suhel, Bilaspur OnTech Solutions, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

– Siddhesh Vilas Nikharge, Shree Siddhivinayak Computers, Vengurla, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra

– Subhash Bhaskarrao Hatekar, Shrikrupa Computer Academy, Nagpur, Maharashtra

– Sugandha Ashok Pujari, Omkar Computer Rajapur, Rajapur, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

– Sultan Ahmed, Megasoft Educations, Patna, Bihar

– Sunita Devi, Alfa College of Education and IT, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

– Suraj Bhaurao Dalvi, Dalvi Computers, Basmath, Hingoli, Maharashtra

– Surendra Baburaoji Ramteke, Pinnacle Computer and Typing Institute, Nagpur, Maharashtra

– Surendra Jayram Ghogale, Smart IT Education Institute, Dapoli, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

– Sushama Viren Gaikwad, Tallex Academy, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra

– Swarup Gangaram Divekar, Global Computer Institute, Ajara, Kolhapur, Maharashtra

– Tariq Ahmad Lilee, CCIT Computers, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

– Tushar Vitthal Mandlik, Jijau Computers and Knowledge Institute, Nashik, Maharashtra

– Umarfarooque Aslam Bagban, Perfect Computer Institute, Paithan, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

– Umesh Kumar, Om Technologies, MehRe, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh

– Uwais Amin, Think and Win Technologies, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

– Vaibhav Gupta, Krishna Computers, Bhatapara, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

– Vikrant Rajesh Bisen, Shri Skill Computer, Bhadrawati, Chandrapur, Maharashtra

– Vinay Kumar Sharma, Future IT College, Muni, Khurja, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

– Yasir Matto, Y S Institute of IT, Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir

Each awardee received accolades for their contributions toward advancing education in their respective regions, helping bridge the digital divide and empowering students to build brighter futures. The Growth Achiever awardees are champions of change, taking bold strides in education technology and skills development.

In her speech, Ritu Shivpuri emphasized the power of education in transforming lives and praised educators for their innovative methods that are bringing about meaningful change, a testament to the bright future of education. She highlighted how essential educators are in fostering a generation ready to thrive in a digital world.

Kavita Taori concluded the event with gratitude and inspiration, urging the educators to continue their invaluable work. She remarked, “You are the torchbearers of education, lighting the path toward a brighter, more empowered India.”

The AICPE Education Excellence Awards 2024 was a day filled with pride, recognition, and a renewed sense of purpose as educators left motivated to continue leading the charge for innovation and progress in the Indian education system.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor