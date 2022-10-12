AICTE-CII names ISBR Business School, Bengaluru India's number 1 industry linked institute for management courses

In its 2021 Industry Linked Survey, AICTE-CII granted ISBR Business School, Bengaluru the number 1 ranking among management institutes in India. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of AICTE presented this award to Dr Manish Kothari, Founder and President of ISBR Group of institutions at the awards ceremony held in the capital city. Reviewing applications from a vast pool of around 1800 institutes across India, AICTE and CII distributed excellence awards and citations in partnership at the 10th edition of the awards ceremony.

ISBR became one of the youngest management institutes in the country to achieve this feat. The founder of the Bengaluru institute extended heartfelt gratitude to their exemplary faculty, students, and industry partners. He was quick to point out that these three groups form the progressive pillars of the high-quality academic excellence maintained throughout the institute.

AICTE-CII, the entity that hosts the Industry Linked Survey awards every year, is the apex body that manages and oversees the development of technical education throughout the country. This government-backed organization concentrates on upskilling India's youth potential in trending technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing. It has garnered recognition for its efforts toward turning India into a global digital hub. One of its goals includes creating a digital workforce comprising more than 1 crore aspirants across the country. AICTE aims to achieve this by concentrating on futuristic skills like IoT, Cloud Computing, and Computer Science.

For every academic year, AICTE-CII conducts a survey to assess industry-linked technical institutes based on faculty standards, governance, infrastructure, depth of industry-linked academia, skill development and student placement percentages. Some of the domains in which these institutes provide services include Management, Architecture, Engineering, Applied Arts and Crafts, Town Planning, Hotel Management and Pharmacy. All the institutes are then bifurcated under categories such as Silver, Gold and Platinum based on their scores. ISBR Business School has been rated as Platinum consecutively for the last 6 years. Only about 2-3 percent of management institutes in India can boast of such a stellar record.

The main aim of the AICTE-CII survey is to gauge how Academics and Industry stalwarts are collaborating to provide courses tailored to specific knowledge domains. It uses this assessment to highlight some of the best practices followed by industry-linked institutes. The awards also showcase the strengths and weaknesses of the partnerships conjured between educational institutes and industry specialists and how they help evolve the technical education ecosystem.

ISBR is a relatively young institute when compared to other mainstays in the management category. Yet, high academic standards and enabling infrastructure have propelled them to the top of the rankings on the AICTE-CII survey. Founded in 1990, the institute first got going thanks to backing from the Bangalore Education Trust. The ISBR academic structure and its strong industry partnerships allow students and teachers to gain knowledge from a vast repertoire, not only theoretically but also practically. Through their ground-breaking academic style, they have churned out students who guarantee placement in an MNC once done with their degree.

ISBR Business School has always stressed the importance of creating an inclusive and innovative atmosphere for its students and faculty members. Not only students but also professors have been encouraged to procure knowledge based on their preferences as well as in line with the current technology trends. Inculcating such a culture within the institute means that students are educated with an awareness of themselves and the complex world that they live in. It is no surprise then that ISBR boasts a placement percentage in excess of 90 percent for its management students.

For now, ISBR has leapfrogged traditional management institutes and aspires to keep hold of its top ranking on the AICTE-CII survey. It is still to be seen whether the rest of the pack can match the benchmark set by their impressive academic standards.

ISBR Business School is the Flagship Campus of the Bangalore Education Trust which was set up in the year 1990, offering quality education in Management at the Bachelor's, Master's and Doctoral levels. Its PGDM program is approved by AICTE, Ministry of HRD, Government of India and Accredited by NBA.

Located in the heart of Electronics City, Bangalore and surrounded by companies like Infosys, Wipro, TCS, BHEL, Siemens, 3m, Tata group of companies and the like.

ISBR is ranked high among the top management institutes in the country, and partners with Universities and Institutions across the U.S.A, Germany, France, Russia, China, Dubai, Australia and Canada etc. for Student and Faculty Exchange Programs along with Collaborative Research.

ISBR is an AICTE-CII-Platinum Rank for its efforts in bridging the Industry-Academia Skills Gap. Platinum being their highest rating and achieved by only about 3-4 per cent of Management Schools across the country.

Innovative Approach - ISBR also runs a very Innovative Finishing School that caters to aspiring MBAs in bridging their skills gap in communication, analytical skills etc. before joining the Full-time program, so that they do not lag behind with the demanding curriculum of a Management Program with other students.

ISBR has been a pioneer amongst management institutions to have Global immersion as a part of its delivery. ISBR's partnership with international universities allows its students to study their one semester or two-semester abroad under the student exchange.

ISBR works very closely with Retail, Logistics, FMCG, Organised Agriculture, Banking and other Industry in developing relevant Pedagogy to cater to the ever-evolving requirement of the Industry.

The Academic Programs are spread across Marketing, Finance, Human Resource, Retail & Supply Chain Management, HealthCare, Tourism, Entrepreneurship, Banking and Insurance

ISBR has launched special programs in Investment Banking, Data Science with Business Analytics and Research and Sports Management as new age specialisations.

ISBR Business School is also the Research Centre of the University of Mysore with 40+ Researchers working for their PhDs.

New Initiatives

C-Talk- is an ISBR initiative where Industry Head-Honchos (CEOs, CFOs, CXOs etc) spend Half-a-day with the students On-Campus. They also pick mentees from among the students and mentor them for a period of 2 months to six months. The C-Talk initiative extends into Relevant Industry Visits, Panel discussions by Subject and Industry experts.

CSR- ISBR is very actively involved in CSR. It supports school children with their uniforms and books.

Practitioner Based Courses - Program taught by CEOs, CXOs, MDs, Members of Parliament, Faculty from Harvard and noted Globally Ranked Universities.

Promoters

Prakash Kothari a notable businessman and industrialist from Hubli is the promoter of this group. His son Manish Kothari has been the founder and MD of this ISBR group of institutions. Prof. Sadagopan, Director and President, IIIT - Bangalore is the chairperson of the Governing Council. Kamal Bali, President of Volvo Group is the Industry Governing council member

This story has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor