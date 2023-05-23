AIM Rajasthan Network to host "Startup20x and Rajasthan Startup20 Sabha" under G20 Jan Bhagidari Movement on May 26, 2023

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], May 23: AIM Rajasthan Network, which includes AIC-JKLU, AIC-Catalyst, AIC-Banasthali Vidyapeeth, AIC-MUJ, and ACIC-VGU, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting a 'Startup20x and Rajasthan Startup20 Sabha' under G20 and Startup20 on May 26, 2023. The event aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and other stakeholders to discuss the draft of the policy communique that will be coming out during the Startup20 Summit, along with the latest trends and challenges in the startup ecosystem and share their experiences and insights.

The event will feature two fireside chats where four successful entrepreneurs/enablers will engage in a lively discussion on various topics related to the startup world. The speakers for the fireside chat include Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, Co-Founder&CEO, Zostel; Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Chairmen & Co-Founder, RAIN; Amit Singh, Founder&CEO, WoWLabz, and Sheenu Jhawar, President, TiE Rajasthan, all of whom have achieved notable success in their respective fields.

Following the fireside chat, there will be a roundtable discussion where all stakeholders will give their feedback and suggestions over the draft Policy Communique of Startup20.

The fireside chat and roundtable discussion will provide a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to engage in meaningful conversations and share their insights on how to foster a thriving startup ecosystem. We look forward to a productive and inspiring event.

AIM Rajasthan Network is a consortium of five incubators and accelerators located in Rajasthan, India. It is supported by the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), a flagship initiative of the Government of India to promote entrepreneurship and innovation. The network provides support and resources to startups and entrepreneurs in the region, helping them to grow and succeed.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022 till 30th November 2023 with the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth One Family One Future'. As part of India's Presidency for 2023, a new Engagement Group: Startup20 has been established.

Startup20 India will operate through Task Forces which are structured to develop key priorities and bring forward the topics in which recommendations would be formulated to support the startup ecosystems globally. Such recommendations would be conveyed through a communique to the G20 India presidency and taken up during the G20 Summit 2023.

To know more, visit:- https://www.startup20india2023.org/

