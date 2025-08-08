Aiming to position Telangana as global manufacturing hub, says Minister

Hyderabad, Aug 8 Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said on Friday that the state government is making focused efforts to position the state as a global manufacturing hub.

He claimed that Telangana continues to lead the country in manufacturing-led growth.

In 2024–25, an industrial output of Rs 2.77 lakh crore, with manufacturing accounting for nearly 48 per cent is estimated by the Economic Survey.

"Our merchandise exports have already crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in just nine months and our GSDP growth rate of 8.2 per cent is well above the national average. With the Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025, we've attracted Rs 29,000 crore in clean energy investments and are working toward scaling renewable capacity to 20,000 MW by 2030," the Minister said.

He was speaking at an event to lay the foundation stone for Toshiba's Rs 177 crore Extra High Voltage transformer power expansion, alongside the inauguration of two advanced manufacturing units, including Rs 65 crore CRGO Core Processing Centre and Rs 105 crore Surge Arrester Unit at Rudraram in Sangareddy district.

These projects, totalling Rs 347 crore in investment, reflect the growing trust global companies have in Telangana's industrial ecosystem, the Minister added.

Minister Sridhar Babu said that the state was also creating exclusive Green Energy Equipment Zones to attract investments in smart grids, power components and clean technologies.

"Our recent MoU with Toshiba in Japan has already resulted in tangible progress. This is our answer to those spreading doubts about our intent. Telangana is delivering outcomes with speed and clarity. I invite global investors to join us in building the next chapter of industrial excellence," he added.

He said that there are immense opportunities in Telangana for investments in clean tech, semiconductors, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.

"We are entering into agreements with international and national companies to bring industries to the state and provide employment to our youth. However, some individuals are deliberately spreading misinformation, falsely labelling our MoUs as superficial. Today, it is not us, but Toshiba itself, that is giving a fitting response to such criticism," he added.

He said that during the visit of a delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to Japan in April, the Telangana government signed an MoU with Toshiba for investments worth Rs 562 crore.

He hoped that these investments will elevate the Telangana brand further in the global energy sector.

