AIONOS and Almoayyed Computers Unite to Power Bahrain's AI Innovation Journey

New Delhi [India], September 26: AIONOS, an InterGlobe company and a global leader in enterprise AI, has formed a strategic alliance with Almoayyed Computers Middle East (ACME), a leading technology solutions provider, to advance Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Bahrain. This collaboration, in alignment with Bahrain's Vision 2030 is designed to empower regional businesses with scalable AI solutions, strengthen the digital economy, and open new avenues for growth.

AIONOS and ACME aim to accelerate AI adoption across sectors, including education, healthcare, telecommunications, tourism, and manufacturing. The MoU establishes a framework for comprehensive collaboration, focusing on developing next- generation AI technologies and expanding market reach through innovative solutions.

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for AI development in our region," said S.M. Hussaini, the CEO of ACME. "By combining our expertise, we're creating unprecedented opportunities for technological advancement that will benefit customers and the broader Tech industry."

Mr. CP Gurnani, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of AIONOS, said, "We are honoured to contribute our expertise to scale AI technologies in Bahrain. This collaboration will help accelerate the Kingdom's growth while creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for its people. We are committed to harnessing the power of AI for positive change, improving services, generating employment, advancing economic diversification, and enriching the overall quality of life."

Through this collaboration, AIONOS and ACME are set to play a key role in shaping Bahrain's digital transformation journey, supporting the Kingdom's ambition to become a regional hub for innovation, technology, and sustainable growth.

