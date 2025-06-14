Air India announces Rs 25 lakh interim payment for families of plane crash victims, survivor

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 14 : Air India said on Saturday that it will provide an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh to each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor of plane crash in Ahmedabad, to help address immediate financial needs in addition to Rs one crore support already announced by Tata Sons.

Air India said it stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident.

"Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time. As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh or approximately 21,000 GBP each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the Rs 1 crore or approximately 85,000 GBP support already announced by Tata Sons," Air India said in a post on X.

"All of us at Air India are deeply saddened by this loss. We mourn with the families, loved ones, and everyone affected," it added.

Air India's CEO and Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson also spoke about the interim payment in a video message and said the airline is in the process of carrying out precautionary safety inspections on its Boeing 787 aircraft, in line with directives issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Air India is also in the process of completing precautionary safety checks on Boeing 787 aircraft, as directed by our regulator, the DGCA. We will complete all checks within the timelines prescribed by the regulator," Wilson said in the video message shared by the airline on its X handle.

Wilson asserted that the airline will fully support the investigations as the data recorder of the aircraft has been recovered.

"As has been confirmed by the authorities, the aircraft's data recorder has been recovered, which will form part of the official investigation, and Air India continues to fully cooperate with these investigations," he added.

Wilson said Air India's technical and customer support team had assembled in Ahmedabad and over 200 trained caregivers are now in place, with each family assigned dedicated assistance, along with access to counselling and other services.

He said the process of reuniting next of kin with their loved ones and personal effects has begun.

"Our teams are working closely with the families and authorities to help the reunification process, and where appropriate, with repatriation. This is an emotional process and we ask that families be given space," he said.

On June 13, India's civil aviation regulator, DGCA ordered enhanced safety inspections on Air India's Boeing 787-8/9 fleet, a day after the tragic Air India plane crash.

The DGCA said in its direction that the airline carry out additional maintenance actions on B787-8/9 aircraft equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect, in coordination with the concerned regional DGCA offices.

Air India has been asked to conduct a few one-time checks before the departure of flights from India starting today.

On Thursday, the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which was bound from London from Ahmedabad, crashed shortly after takeoff. There were 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday confirmed the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), commonly referred to as the black box, from the rooftop of a building at the site of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

The AACB has launched a full-scale investigation into the crash, with over 40 staff from the Gujarat State Government joining efforts to support the Ministry of Civil Aviation teams on the ground.

The black box, a critical piece of evidence, will be analysed to determine the cause of the tragic crash that claimed the lives of 241 people onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The investigation is underway, and the recovered DFDR is expected to provide vital insights into the events leading up to the disaster.

