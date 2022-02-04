Airtel Business, Dell Technologies, GAVS Technologies, NTT Ltd, Nutanix, VMware and Vi Business Walk Away with THE CIO CHOICE 2022 Trust Seal

The 10th anniversary edition of the coveted CIO CHOICE Honor & Recognition was announced at a recently concluded virtual Red-Carpet night ceremony.

This annual recognition program, produced by CORE Media, selects and honours ICT brands through an extensive Pan- India Online referral voting process conducted among technology leaders in the country. KPMG is the Knowledge Partner. Delivering Business Value through Service and Innovation In the evolving business landscape and with the challenges in the new normal, businesses across sectors sought advanced technological solutions that would ensure that they continued to deliver customer satisfaction, achieve operational efficiency and be able to function seamlessly. While there was disruption around every corner, business leaders had to act quickly, smartly and in the right direction. This was not possible without the right technology partner. From crisis to capabilities, ICT brands created a flexible, adaptive, and beneficial environment for businesses, partners, and customers. Empowering Through Recognition CIO Choice 2022 recognized and celebrated ICT companies who demonstrated enormous innovation and creativity that empowered businesses to become more resilient and agile as they grappled to advance in these challenging times. CIO CHOICE is regarded by India's CIOs and ICT community as the trusted yardstick of customer centricity, product innovation and excellence. 24 unique brands walked away with the recognitions in 44 different categories, ranging from leading brands such as Dell Technologies, Airtel Business, NTT Ltd, Vi Business and Nutanix to some of the key first time brands namely GAVS Technologies, Rubrik, Web Werks Data Centres and AdaniConneX, along with several niche brands who too secured the title for their excellence and the superior experience they delivered to the enterprise customers. The voting platform received over 7000 votes, and the laudable 24 ICT companies were voted as the most trusted and preferred, by leaders and pioneers in the country, based on their own experience working with these companies. The entire process is guided by an eminent advisory panel of senior technology leaders. This year's advisory panel consisted of 10 distinguished CIOs and Digital Technology leaders -

Atanu Roy, Global CIO, Biocon Group

Ganesh Ramachandran, Global CIO, Alkem Laboratories Kapil Pal, Head - IT, United Breweries

Manish Gupta, Group CIO, Aditya Birla Group

Manish Verma, Head - SonyLIV Technology, Sony Pictures Networks India

Rajiv Arora, Global Head IT - Global Hub, Siemens AG

Rucha Nanavati, CIO, Mahindra Group

Sanjay Gupta, President & Business Head IT, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Sourabh Chatterjee, President & Head - IT, Web Sales & Travel, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Vineet Jaiswal, Dy. CEO - COE (AO, Digital, Innovation, IT, R&D, Quality), Vedanta Ltd. The virtual felicitation ceremony - the All Online Red-Carpet Night - received an overwhelming response from both the CIO community and the ICT brand ecosystem. This is by far one of the largest networking events in the industry that brought together over 500 CIOs and digital leaders. "Over the years, CIO Choice has been instrumental in fostering tighter collaboration between India's leading enterprises and ICT Brands - enabling them to work together to drive innovation and solve some of the complex business challenges. We live in times where technology is responsible for fuelling business growth, enhancing customer experiences and setting market trends. We believe that the CIO Choice platform stands as a testimony to the power of true partnerships," said Anoop Mathur, Founder & President, CORE Media.

