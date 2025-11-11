Airtel Money launches next-generation cloud-based financial platform powered by Comviva

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Airtel Money, the mobile money arm of Airtel Africa, has launched a new cloud-native mobile money platform powered by Comviva's mobiquity Pay. The move marks a major step in Airtel Africa's plan to modernize its financial services and make them faster, more secure, and easier to use for nearly 50 million customers.

According to a Comviva press release, the new system is part of a continent-wide digital transformation that begins in Kenya and will expand to other Airtel Africa markets over the coming year. The upgrade aims to strengthen Airtel Money's ability to serve a growing customer base and expand its role as a digital financial ecosystem across Africa.

The platform brings more than 50 new features and over 120 open APIs, which allow for quicker partnerships and faster development of new financial services. It is designed to support innovations such as improved payment solutions, easier money transfers, and expanded self-service options. By improving scalability and efficiency, the new technology is expected to help Airtel Money respond better to customer needs and explore new revenue opportunities.

Built with strong data protection measures, the platform includes multi-factor authentication and federated identity tools to ensure safety and compliance with regulatory standards. The company said these features will strengthen user trust and make digital transactions more reliable and secure.

Airtel Money CEO Ian Ferrao said the change represents more than a technical upgrade. "This is not just a technology upgrade, it's a complete transformation of how we serve our customers," he said. "With Comviva's mobiquity Pay, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready financial ecosystem, accelerating financial inclusion, and creating more opportunities for individuals and businesses across Africa."

Comviva CEO Rajesh Chandiramani said the partnership with Airtel Money highlights the role of digital infrastructure in expanding financial access. "We are proud to partner with Airtel Money on this transformative journey," he said. "This cloud-native deployment is a catalyst for accelerating financial inclusion, enabling millions of people to access secure, seamless, and innovative digital financial services."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor