Airtel’s ₹199 Plan Vanishes from UPI Apps - Are Cheaper Recharges Coming to an End?

Airtel users are in for an unexpected jolt as the telecom giant’s popular ₹199 prepaid plan has mysteriously disappeared from leading third-party apps like PhonePe and Paytm. For years, this plan has been a go-to choice for millions who relied on it for 28 days of service with unlimited calling and 2GB of data — all at an affordable price. But now, when users try to recharge through these apps, they’re met with a message saying the plan is “no longer available.” With no formal announcement from Airtel, many are left confused and scrambling for alternatives. This shift comes at a time when price sensitivity among mobile users is especially high, and even a ₹20 difference matters. Though the ₹199 plan is still available through Airtel’s official channels — the website and Airtel Thanks app — its removal from third-party platforms hints at a possible phase-out. Customers are questioning whether this change is part of a larger shift in Airtel’s pricing strategy, or if it’s simply a technical or business-related update. Either way, the lack of transparency has triggered concern and speculation among prepaid users who now feel forced to pay more for the same essential services.

The alternative offered is a ₹219 prepaid plan, which includes the same 28-day validity and unlimited calling, but with a slightly increased data allowance of 3GB instead of 2GB. On paper, it may seem like an upgrade — more data for a bit more money. However, for a large segment of users who depend on broadband at home or work and use minimal mobile data, the additional gigabyte is unnecessary. For them, the ₹20 price hike feels more like an added burden than a benefit. Students, gig workers, and budget users — particularly in tier-2 and rural areas — are most affected. The ₹199 plan had become a sweet spot: not too costly, yet offering enough talk time and data to stay connected. The ₹219 plan shifts this balance, nudging users to spend more for features they may not need. If this becomes the new baseline for prepaid users, it could subtly reshape Airtel’s user base by making budget-oriented plans less accessible. That may not sit well with loyal users who were drawn to Airtel precisely because of its affordable recharge options over the years.

Another concern is the lack of clarity around Airtel’s decision. So far, the company has not released any official statement explaining why the ₹199 recharge plan was removed from external apps. With no warning or communication, the change feels abrupt and poorly handled from a customer experience standpoint. Telecom users are accustomed to occasional plan revisions, but those usually come with public announcements or phased rollouts. In this case, the silence has created more confusion than clarity. Even tech-savvy users are unsure whether this is a permanent shift or a temporary suspension. Is Airtel planning to keep select plans exclusive to its own platforms? Or is it ending support for lower-value recharges to drive up ARPU (average revenue per user)? These unanswered questions have sparked online chatter, with frustrated users turning to social media to voice concerns. Several have pointed out that competing providers continue to offer sub-₹200 plans, which might cause some users to consider switching networks. Airtel’s silence, in a market as price-sensitive and competitive as India, could end up doing more harm than good if it doesn’t address users’ concerns quickly and clearly.

As of now, the ₹199 recharge is still available on Airtel's official website and the Airtel Thanks app, but its future remains uncertain. The key question now is whether Airtel plans to phase it out entirely — a move that would make the ₹219 recharge the new entry-level plan for unlimited calling. If that happens, Airtel would no longer offer any unlimited voice plans below ₹200, marking a shift that could alienate its value-conscious customer base. While ₹20 may seem negligible to some, it accumulates quickly for daily wage earners, students, and families managing tight budgets. In a telecom market where users have many choices, even minor pricing shifts can influence brand loyalty. If Airtel hopes to retain its prepaid users, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, it may need to reconsider how it communicates changes and how accessible it keeps its most essential plans. For now, all eyes are on whether the ₹199 plan survives — or quietly disappears like it did from third-party platforms, possibly signaling a new pricing era for one of India’s largest telecom providers.