AJAX Engineering Appoints Tuhin Basu as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi [India], April 30: Ajax Engineering, India's premier concreting equipment manufacturer, today announced the appointment of Mr. Tuhin Basu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As a key player in the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) industry, this strategic move underscores AJAX Engineering's commitment to enhancing its leadership team with the aim of pursuing sustained business growth.

Tuhin will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company's financial strategy, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, legal, and investor relations. He will focus on strengthening the overall financial framework as the company focuses on consolidating its leadership position in the market.

A seasoned financial strategist, Tuhin brings over 15 years of experience in finance and stakeholder management delivering business performance across companies such as Reliance Industries, Siemens, and KPMG. A distinguished Chartered Accountant, Tuhin brings to AJAX Engineering a legacy of delivering business performance, operational excellence, and adept stakeholder management.

In his previous role as CFO of Reliance Power Electronics business, Tuhin played a pivotal role in pioneering renewable energy initiatives. His tenure at Siemens, where he ascended to the position of Vice President and Business CFO for the Transmission Division in India, further attests to his prowess in managing diverse portfolios and driving profitability across complex business landscapes across different geographies in the world.

Commenting on this appointment, Shubhabrata Saha, MD & CEO at Ajax Engineering, said, "We are pleased to welcome Tuhin as our Chief Financial Officer at AJAX Engineering. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our long-term goals and create value for our stakeholders."

Joseph Peeris - Chief People officer & Corporate affairs at Ajax Engineering added, "We are happy to welcome Tuhin to our leadership team. His exceptional track record and expertise in financial management will be instrumental in guiding our company towards achieving our strategic goals."

Tuhin Basu expressed his enthusiasm on joining AJAX Engineering, said, "I am honoured to be part of the journey with AJAX Engineering and excited to contribute to its financial success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at AJAX Engineering and leveraging our collective strengths to achieve our objectives".

Leveraging the momentum of the infrastructure impetus in India, AJAX Engineering is focussed on consolidating its position in the concreting solutions market by extending its leadership in SLCM equipment and growing its presence in key segments offering the Next - Gen 360° degree concreting solutions .Aligning with this vision, AJAX Engineering continues to expand its presence both in India and globally, Mr. Tuhin Basu's expertise will be instrumental in guiding the company towards sustained growth and success.

AJAX is a renowned concreting equipment player, excelling in engineering expertise and exceptional after-sales support. Established in 1992, it has become the global leader in Self-Loading Concrete Mixers. Headquartered in Bangalore, AJAX operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Doddaballapur and Gowribidanur. With a widespread presence across 100 touch points worldwide, AJAX ensures comprehensive sales and after-sales support. Its distribution network spans Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Mozambique, Philippines, Kenya, Tunisia, UAE, Vietnam, Cambodia, Oman, Uganda, and Egypt. Adapting to customer needs, AJAX strives to be the most customer-centric organization, offering end-to-end solutions for production, transport, placement, and pavement. Its product range includes Self-loading concrete mixers, Concrete batching plants, Transit mixers, Stationary pumps, Boom pumps, Self-propelled boom pumps, and Slip-form pavers. AJAX's strength lies in technology, blending engineering knowledge with effective customer relationship management for unparalleled customer value creation.

